The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
spectrumnews1.com
Latina entrepreneur, single mother finds success housing Section 8 recipients
LONG BEACH, Calif. — This month the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded more than 19,000 Housing Choice Vouchers to almost 2,000 public housing agencies across the country. Some of the biggest allocations came to Southern California, including Long Beach. This boost comes at a time when...
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
oc-breeze.com
County mental health boards to be required to include veterans or veteran advocates
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen is proud to announce that Assembly Bill 738 has been signed by the Governor. AB 738 ensures that veterans will have a seat at the table and are part of the conversation on mental health and wellness. “We owe it to those who we’ve asked to serve...
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
Best friends donate kidneys to couple in need of transplants
It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family. That’s exactly the case for an Orange County couple named Chris and Ron Morales. Ron needed a kidney […]
oc-breeze.com
Colorado runners win Surf City 10
On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD promotes new leaders
The Long Beach Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of 29 employees who were recognized during yesterday’s promotion ceremony. Command level promotions include Deputy Chiefs Donald Mauk and Ty Burford, who were appointed on May 21, 2022, Administrator Elsa Ramos who was appointed on March 26, 2022, Administrator Cynthia Zarate who was appointed on Aug. 13, 2022, and Commanders Michael Solomita, Scott Jenson, Stephanie Hall, and Greg Brown who were appointed on Aug. 13, 2022. Their biographies are available here.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
spectrumnews1.com
Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
iebusinessdaily.com
New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside
Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
oc-breeze.com
City of Cypress requesting proposals for code enforcement services
The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide code enforcement services. The selected firm will provide code enforcement personnel to supplement the City’s code enforcement program under the direction of the Planning Director. Firms shall submit one electronic copy of the proposal in pdf format...
foxla.com
LA City, County have returned nearly $150M in homeless grants, citing housing market
LOS ANGELES - The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020 and the money was returned to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorses Vice Mayor Rex Richardson to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor. In a video released on social media, Mayor Garcia spoke about Vice Mayor Richardson’s commitment to his community and to Long Beach. Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tArexGf3HVw.
oc-breeze.com
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
oc-breeze.com
Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season
Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
californiaexaminer.net
Grandfather Of 14-year-old Slain In Orange County Reacted As A Firefighter
Flowers have been placed in vases around a cross that has been planted in the ground along Buckhorn Road in western Orange County. Efland Fire Department member Stan Dean erected the wooden cross on Friday night to memorialize his deceased granddaughter. When Dean arrived, he found his granddaughter, who had...
CBS News
Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown
Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
