The Long Beach Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of 29 employees who were recognized during yesterday’s promotion ceremony. Command level promotions include Deputy Chiefs Donald Mauk and Ty Burford, who were appointed on May 21, 2022, Administrator Elsa Ramos who was appointed on March 26, 2022, Administrator Cynthia Zarate who was appointed on Aug. 13, 2022, and Commanders Michael Solomita, Scott Jenson, Stephanie Hall, and Greg Brown who were appointed on Aug. 13, 2022. Their biographies are available here.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO