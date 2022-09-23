ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Best friends donate kidneys to couple in need of transplants

It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family. That’s exactly the case for an Orange County couple named Chris and Ron Morales. Ron needed a kidney […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Colorado runners win Surf City 10

On a quintessential Southern California morning that should have stopped, bottled and frozen in time – sun-splashed, palm trees swaying, waves lapping into the Huntington Beach pier – some 4,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes turned out for Sunday’s Surf City 10. And on the 66th edition...
BOULDER, CO
oc-breeze.com

LBPD promotes new leaders

The Long Beach Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of 29 employees who were recognized during yesterday’s promotion ceremony. Command level promotions include Deputy Chiefs Donald Mauk and Ty Burford, who were appointed on May 21, 2022, Administrator Elsa Ramos who was appointed on March 26, 2022, Administrator Cynthia Zarate who was appointed on Aug. 13, 2022, and Commanders Michael Solomita, Scott Jenson, Stephanie Hall, and Greg Brown who were appointed on Aug. 13, 2022. Their biographies are available here.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

New Stater Bros. store slated for Riverside

Stater Bros. will open a store next week in Riverside. The supermarket at 7200 Arlington Ave. covers nearly 50,000 square feet in a former Kmart building, according to a statement. It will replace a 44-year-old store, about two miles away, at 10370 Arlington Ave. “With this new store in Riverside,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
oc-breeze.com

City of Cypress requesting proposals for code enforcement services

The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide code enforcement services. The selected firm will provide code enforcement personnel to supplement the City’s code enforcement program under the direction of the Planning Director. Firms shall submit one electronic copy of the proposal in pdf format...
CYPRESS, CA
oc-breeze.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Musical Theatre West announces 2023 season

Long Beach’s esteemed Musical Theatre West (MTW) is pleased to announce its production lineup for the upcoming 2023 season. Promising to be one of its most exciting seasons to date, MTW’s 2023 season offers an outstanding collection of beloved classics from the screen, brought to life on stage. Subscriptions are now available through the box office. Call 562-856-1999 to reserve your seats for the season. Season subscription packages begin at $60.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown

Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
POMONA, CA

