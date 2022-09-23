Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
This Chegg Analyst Says The Bear Case Is Off The Table
Chegg Inc. CHGG is well positioned to beat the conservative expectations for the third quarter and full year 2022, according to Needham. The Analyst: Ryan MacDonald upgraded the rating for Chegg from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $28. The Thesis: The company’s third-quarter guidance assumes a...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About MGM Resorts Intl
Analysts have provided the following ratings for MGM Resorts Intl MGM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $54.75 versus the current price of MGM Resorts Intl at $30.885, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022
• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Popular Bitcoin Trust Hits New Lows And Historic Discount
A well-known Bitcoin trust that has been an early way for investors to get exposure to the leading cryptocurrency without opening crypto native accounts hit new 52-week lows recently. Here’s a look at what’s going on with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. What Happened: On Friday, shares of...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Flat: Why This Analyst Finds Apex Crypto's 'Modest' Weakness 'Rather Impressive'
Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.55% higher to $938 billion at 8:03 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Terra Classic (LUNC) +59.1% $0.0003. Terra (LUNA) +23.5% $2.70. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.033...
If You Invested $1,000 In BioNano (BNGO) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. BioNano's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
Why Voyager Token (VGX) Is Shooting Higher Today
Voyager Token VGX/USD, a token linked with digital assets trading firm Voyager Digital spiked 3.9% to $0.71 at 10:26 p.m. EDT. Time-frame % Change (+/-) On Monday night, FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital for $1.3 billion at prevailing market prices.
Why LAVA Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 97%, Here Are 49 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. LVTX shares jumped 97% to $4.71 after the company and Seagen Inc SGEN announced an exclusive license agreement in which Seagen will work to develop, manufacture and commercialize LAVA-1223. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO gained 33% to $7.05 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions...
Expert Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts
When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Cryptocurrency Chain Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.94% over the past 24 hours to $0.07. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 18.0%, moving from $0.06 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
