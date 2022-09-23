ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

This Chegg Analyst Says The Bear Case Is Off The Table

Chegg Inc. CHGG is well positioned to beat the conservative expectations for the third quarter and full year 2022, according to Needham. The Analyst: Ryan MacDonald upgraded the rating for Chegg from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $28. The Thesis: The company’s third-quarter guidance assumes a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About MGM Resorts Intl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for MGM Resorts Intl MGM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $54.75 versus the current price of MGM Resorts Intl at $30.885, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
STOCKS
Eli Lilly
Benzinga

How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Popular Bitcoin Trust Hits New Lows And Historic Discount

A well-known Bitcoin trust that has been an early way for investors to get exposure to the leading cryptocurrency without opening crypto native accounts hit new 52-week lows recently. Here’s a look at what’s going on with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. What Happened: On Friday, shares of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Voyager Token (VGX) Is Shooting Higher Today

Voyager Token VGX/USD, a token linked with digital assets trading firm Voyager Digital spiked 3.9% to $0.71 at 10:26 p.m. EDT. Time-frame % Change (+/-) On Monday night, FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital for $1.3 billion at prevailing market prices.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts

When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Block Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.94% over the past 24 hours to $0.07. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 18.0%, moving from $0.06 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

