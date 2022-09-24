Crime Roundup: Weapons stolen during residential break-ins

A gun, jewelry and other property was stolen during a break-in at a Stokes-area home this week, a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office case report indicated.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at a residence in the 3200 block of N.C. 30. The resident said electronics, jewelry and a firearm valued at a total of $1,701 were stolen.

A firearm also was reported stolen in another incident in the 930 block of Osborne Lane, Greenville, a case report said. The incident was reported at 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 20. The Rock Island Armory 1911 handgun is valued at $200 and was last seen on Sept. 6. Both cases are active.

PITT COUNTY

The Sheriff’s Office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

1800 block Dakota Creek Drive, Greenville, 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 — 9 a.m. Sept. 20: roofing shingles valued at $800 stolen from construction site; case active.7100 block U.S. 264 E, Washington, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16: motor valued at $2,500 stolen from parking lot; case closed; leads exhausted.320 block Teels Estates Road, Greenville, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 20: vehicle parts valued at $100 stolen; case active.330 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 5:33 p.m., Sept. 21: power and hand tools valued at $40 taken from residence. Case active.1900 block Jackson Ave., Greenville, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 21: home break-in reported; case cleared.

GREENVILLE

The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

200 block Lindbeth Drive, Greenville, 4:53 a.m. Sept. 21: man assaulted by acquaintance at residence; case inactive.3200 block Boardwalk Lane, 2 p.m. Sept. 21: 27-year-old woman reported she was the victim of human trafficking; location of incident was a parking lot; offender listed as an acquaintance.

Break-ins, thefts

714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville, 7:13 p.m. Sept. 20: merchandise valued at $24.94 stolen from Belk; case cleared by arrest.