SF’s Portola Music Festival causes noise complaints in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Portola Music Festival is happening on Pier 80 in San Francisco, but people in Alameda say they can hear the music as well. The Alameda Police Department issued a community alert after getting several calls about the noise Saturday. That’s what people in Alameda were hearing Saturday night. “I kept […]
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer Summer 2022 calendar of events and activities, Sept. 25 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (Sept. 25, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
beyondthecreek.com
Chanel Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for pointing out that according to the latest city permits, the iconic brand Chanel is coming to Broadway Plaza where Allen Edmonds is currently located. Last week, we learned that Allen Edmonds is relocating within Broadway Plaza where Decors de France currently is. Check out other Chanel boutique locations here. Check out their online selection here. Check out Chanel history here and more about the founder here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
eastcountytoday.net
Smith Family Farms Hosts Tomato Day, Plus Other Fall Fun
On Saturday, Smith Family Farms hosts Tomato Day. This is their fall season kick-off with a celebration of the taste of summer with food, music mixed in with arts, crafts and more. FOOD: From 11am-3pm, we’ll have FREE samples of tomato-based dishes made by renowned chefs Heidi Krehling (Insalata’s) and...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Sept. 19 through 25, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 25, 2022) — We can probably thank the stress of COVID and remote learning for the high amount of administrative turnover at local schools – including the Mt. Diablo Unified School District, the Contra Costa School of Performing Arts, and Clayton Valley Charter, De La Salle and Carondelet high schools.
San Francisco cable car operator delighted to be 'bad guy' as Hallmark movie films in city
"It was a mixture of surprise and delight."
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
thecommunityvoice.com
2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show
The 2022 Wheels and Wings Car Show at the Pacific Coast Air Museum located at the Santa Rosa Airport had close to 200 cars on display. Vintage cars, Hot Rods, Customs and modern muscle cars were displayed around the museums 35 airplanes. The car show is a major fundraiser for the museums work. These pictures are a small sampling of the event.
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
indiacurrents.com
Two Bay Area Chefs Are Elevating Indian Food And Bevvies To New Heights
If you live in the Bay Area, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian food. We have so many niche Indian restaurants, helmed by a generation of young chefs eager to showcase their heritage, proudly serving native foods from various regions. Most people concede that Indian cuisine...
Local bar burns down in Mission District
A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.
firefighternation.com
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
Thrillist
The Best Speakeasy Bars in San Francisco and How to Get in
Speakeasy bars first sprang up out of necessity during Prohibition, but folks were having so much fun tippling and tap-dancing behind secret doors that they’ve continued well into this century, with a new crop of creative bar owners, mixologists, and entertainers committed to keeping the original spirit of these hidden haunts alive. As a longtime haven for counter cultures, it’s no surprise that San Francisco is a fan of this trend, but given the clandestine nature you might miss these elusive spots when searching on your own. That’s where we come in! From Chinatown to the Mission, here are the best secret and secret-ish bars in San Francisco where you’ll find stylish decor, quality drinks, and the satisfaction of being in the know, including how to get into all of them.
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
news24-680.com
Prius Hits Another Car, “Turtles” In Downtown Walnut Creek Friday
It was a close call for two drivers at N. Main Street and Sunnyvale Friday night after a Prius allegedly struck another car before rolling over onto its back. The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. and we do not believe any serious injuries resulted. Police were investigating the incident and the possibility that alcohol may have played a role.
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
