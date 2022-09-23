ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About MGM Resorts Intl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for MGM Resorts Intl MGM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $54.75 versus the current price of MGM Resorts Intl at $30.885, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

All That Glitters Has Often Been Considered A Good Investment

With inflation skyrocketing, some analysts are back to saying that now may be the optimal time to invest in precious metals. Because the price of precious metals tends to rise at or above the rate of inflation, many investors view them as a hedge against inflation or other economic uncertainties. Precious metals have many practical uses in technology and equipment, which often helps them keep their value.
Benzinga

How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices

Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Benzinga

This Chegg Analyst Says The Bear Case Is Off The Table

Chegg Inc. CHGG is well positioned to beat the conservative expectations for the third quarter and full year 2022, according to Needham. The Analyst: Ryan MacDonald upgraded the rating for Chegg from Hold to Buy, while establishing a price target of $28. The Thesis: The company’s third-quarter guidance assumes a...
Benzinga

Pinterest Rumors – How The Stock Reacts $PINS $PLNT $CCL $AGRI $ISPC

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with host Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com. Sr. Reporter, Head...
Benzinga

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Benzinga

Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Benzinga

Is Planet Fitness In Great Shape? Gym Franchisees 'Back On Offense,' Analyst Says

Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT has a defensive business model and meaningful store growth opportunity, according to Raymond James. The Analyst: Joseph Altobello upgraded the rating for Planet Fitness from Market Perform to Strong Buy, while establishing a price target of $70. The Thesis: The stock has recently underperformed the broader...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022

IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Benzinga

3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts

When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

How Do You Liquidate Liquidity? Inside Vanguard's First ETF Closure

Vanguard on Monday announced plans to liquidate its liquidity exchange-traded fund in what will be its first ETF liquidation since inception. What To Know: Vanguard will close its $44.2 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VLFQ) in late November following a comprehensive review of its global product lineup, according to a press release from the firm.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Riskified

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Riskified RSKD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox. Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Benzinga

Benzinga

