LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of recovery, this Pleasure Ridge Park High School athlete is back on the soccer field and proving the doctors’ prognosis wrong. On the night of Dec. 21, 2021, Justin Caudell planned on going to a PRP basketball game. Afterward, Caudell and a friend caught a TARC bus ride to the corner of Cecil and Greenwood Avenue. The then 16-year-old Caudell tried to go into a liquor store to get change for another bus ride home but was denied due to being underage.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO