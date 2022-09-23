Read full article on original website
Racing Louisville FC to pack 160 bags of food for 80 elementary school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC is joining forces with Blessings in a Backpack to pack bags of weekend food for 80 students at Hawthorne Elementary. On Wednesday -- from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.-- the women's soccer team will be packing 160 bags of food at Hawthorne, as part of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Nationwide Contest.
Mayoral candidates address questions, concerns from west Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral election sits weeks away, and Tuesday night candidates discussed their plans to make improvements specifically in the city's west end. The Shawnee Neighborhood Association hosted a forum inside the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, where people asked candidates how they'd address safety concerns, affordable housing and investment in west Louisville -- and how they'd handle policing.
Less than $60M left in ARP funding after latest contract negotiations in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is in contract negotiations to devote millions in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for permanent housing projects across the city, officials said. At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced about $32 million will be distributed among five organizations that help with more stable...
'It's not just LGBTQ themes': Controversial book will remain on JCPS shelves following vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jefferson County Public Schools School Based Decision Making (SBDM) Council voted to keep an LGBTQ+ book that sparked controversy on bookshelves Monday. That means Liberty High School and the Phoenix School of Discovery will not have to get rid of the book, "Gender...
'It'll change your whole perspective of life': PRP student returns to soccer after months of recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of recovery, this Pleasure Ridge Park High School athlete is back on the soccer field and proving the doctors’ prognosis wrong. On the night of Dec. 21, 2021, Justin Caudell planned on going to a PRP basketball game. Afterward, Caudell and a friend caught a TARC bus ride to the corner of Cecil and Greenwood Avenue. The then 16-year-old Caudell tried to go into a liquor store to get change for another bus ride home but was denied due to being underage.
'I'll flip this whole bus': JCPS parent who threatened students to spend no time in jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last month, a father boarded a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatened elementary school children for allegedly bullying his daughter. Delvantae King was recorded on a cellphone, saying to the kids on the Carter Elementary School bus, "I'll flip this whole bus with everybody on it and I mean that."
Louisville nonprofit preparing to help with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hurricane Ian may be hundreds of miles away from Kentuckiana, but local organizations are doing what they can to help to help those impacted in Florida as the storm barrels toward the state's western coast. Tuesday, WaterStep announced it's working overtime to make sure it can...
'We deserve a seat at the table'; Employees at east Louisville bookstore vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Employees at a national discount book and media retailer in east Louisville have voted to become a union. According to a press release, workers at the Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway won their union election on Sept. 23. The UFCW Local 227 said on Facebook...
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer. On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care. The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be...
'It's really not fair': Louisville artists upset after popular music venue shuts down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Music lovers will no longer be able to hear their favorite bands play at The Whirling Tiger. "It's really not fair," Beth Dunn, founder of Harlots & Hellions Art Collectives said. Dunn said one of her bands was set to perform at The Whirling Tiger on...
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
Ford strengthens relationship with Kentucky, invests $700M in Louisville truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. It comes alongside the rollout of the new 2023 Super Duty truck, which will be unveiled at Churchill Downs Tuesday night. The company...
Product, staffing shortages loom as Ford unveils new Super Duty Truck in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Ford announced they will be investing $700 million into the Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP), creating 500 new jobs. With that also comes the announcement Tuesday night at Churchill Downs, unveiling the motor company's newest Ford Super Duty Truck. "Kentucky matters, you matter, and the Super...
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
JCPS parents, bus drivers hope for less threats following recent incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some parents at Noe Middle School are worried about how their kids get to school and how safe they are during the day after an incident on Thursday where a parent allegedly followed a school bus brandishing a gun. "I shouldn't have to worry about my...
Louisville advocates host training-series on identifying, preventing human trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville advocates are inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a training series designed to fight human trafficking. According to a press release, the Office for Women, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ (LMPHW) Center for Health Equity, the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative of Catholic Charities and the Trauma Resilient Communities Project of the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods partnered together to host the training.
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Louder Than Life, Bourbon and Beyond bring in millions of dollars for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may not even be there, but there's a chance depending where you live, you'll hear some of it. Louder Than Life is underway, the heavy metal and rock concert here in Louisville. It's called the world's largest whiskey and music festival, and it's coming off...
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian honor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to be honored during this year’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards. Fauci, known for his work on infectious diseases and during the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The annual awards ceremony is the Muhammad Ali Center’s largest fundraiser...
