Mayoral candidates address questions, concerns from west Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayoral election sits weeks away, and Tuesday night candidates discussed their plans to make improvements specifically in the city's west end. The Shawnee Neighborhood Association hosted a forum inside the Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, where people asked candidates how they'd address safety concerns, affordable housing and investment in west Louisville -- and how they'd handle policing.
'It'll change your whole perspective of life': PRP student returns to soccer after months of recovery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of recovery, this Pleasure Ridge Park High School athlete is back on the soccer field and proving the doctors’ prognosis wrong. On the night of Dec. 21, 2021, Justin Caudell planned on going to a PRP basketball game. Afterward, Caudell and a friend caught a TARC bus ride to the corner of Cecil and Greenwood Avenue. The then 16-year-old Caudell tried to go into a liquor store to get change for another bus ride home but was denied due to being underage.
Black-owned businesses struggle to thrive in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 50% of Black-owned businesses don’t make it to the five year mark. It’s a statistic Tiandra Robinson is working to change. “People have to know that these businesses exist,” she said. “And, if they don't have the money to do that, they're not going to survive."
Louisville advocates host training-series on identifying, preventing human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville advocates are inviting professionals and community leaders to attend a training series designed to fight human trafficking. According to a press release, the Office for Women, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness’ (LMPHW) Center for Health Equity, the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative of Catholic Charities and the Trauma Resilient Communities Project of the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods partnered together to host the training.
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to be honored during this year’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards. Fauci, known for his work on infectious diseases and during the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The annual awards ceremony is the Muhammad Ali Center’s largest fundraiser...
