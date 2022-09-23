Cannabis Retail Analytics Company CEO Moderates Discussion Of Scaling Brands Outside The MSO Structure At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Read full article on original website
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: How Are They Commercialized?
(Part four of a four-part series) In addition to psilocybin’s therapeutic value, ongoing discussion involves other issues such as how its potential commercialization process is unfolding. In terms of ethics, Numinus NUMIF co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest said his concern over the fact that “if we’re too quick to just open up access, knowing human beings and the way that we operate, we could miss the therapeutic opportunity.”
Meta Warned Workers To Shape Up: Now It's Firing Them At Random Using An Algorithm
This article was originally published on Aug. 19, 2022. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, in June told its employees that it planned to not only reduce its hiring target, but it was going to "turn up the heat" on employees via stricter performance management with the intention of weeding out underperforming employees.
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On American Rebel Holdings
EF Hutton analyst Michael Albanese initiated coverage on American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB with a Buy rating with a price target of $1.50. The analyst said the company's recent acquisition of Champion Safe in July was a good deal. Champion Safe is a premier safe designer/manufacturer run by Ray Crosby,...
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Hagens Berman urges LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Relevant Period: June 7, 2021 - Aug. 10, 2022. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 11, 2022. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LFST. Contact An Attorney Now: LFST@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. LifeStance...
DINGDONG 10/24/22 INVESTOR ALERT: DDL Investors With Losses Should Contact Lieff Cabraser's Securities Fraud Practice Group About Pending Class Action Lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP strongly urges Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. ("Dingdong") DDL investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") contact a Lieff Cabraser attorney immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.
3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts
When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
Clearwater Paper Adds New Board Member
Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW today announced that Jeanne M. Hillman has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective October 1, 2022. "We are excited to welcome Jeanne to our board and look forward to her contributions," said Alexander Toeldte, chair of the board. "Her knowledge of the pulp and paperboard industry, as well as her deep knowledge of audit, finance and information technology functions will be invaluable to Clearwater Paper. This election also demonstrates our board's continuing commitment to diversity and the pursuit of board refreshment and a balanced board tenure mix."
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?
Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
IMAX's High Profile Film Releases In Q4 & 2023 Make This Analyst Remain Bullish
Rosenblatt analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy and $25 price target on IMAX Corp IMAX. The analyst reaffirmed his bullish view citing high-profile releases due in Q4 and across 2023. Don't Worry Darling led the domestic box office with a solid debut of $19.2 million. However, the real story was...
Texas-Based Wharton County Junior College Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility To Drive Inclusivity in Teaching and Learning
Wharton County Junior College, located in Wharton, Texas, has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. YuJa Panorama helps organizations pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective in course content creation.
BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BankUnited, Inc. BKU today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022. About BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, Inc. BKU, with...
Voyager Assets, Customer Accounts To Be Acquired By FTX In $1.4B Deal
FTX US, the cryptocurrency exchange led by Sam Bankman-Fried, has won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital VYGVQ, the latter said in a statement late Monday. What Happened: The deal includes FTX buying all cryptocurrency held by Voyager, valued at $1.3 billion at current market prices. FTX is also providing...
If You Invested $1,000 In BioNano (BNGO) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. BioNano's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
How Do You Liquidate Liquidity? Inside Vanguard's First ETF Closure
Vanguard on Monday announced plans to liquidate its liquidity exchange-traded fund in what will be its first ETF liquidation since inception. What To Know: Vanguard will close its $44.2 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VLFQ) in late November following a comprehensive review of its global product lineup, according to a press release from the firm.
