Cannabis Retail Analytics Company CEO Moderates Discussion Of Scaling Brands Outside The MSO Structure At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW today announced that Jeanne M. Hillman has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective October 1, 2022. "We are excited to welcome Jeanne to our board and look forward to her contributions," said Alexander Toeldte, chair of the board. "Her knowledge of the pulp and paperboard industry, as well as her deep knowledge of audit, finance and information technology functions will be invaluable to Clearwater Paper. This election also demonstrates our board's continuing commitment to diversity and the pursuit of board refreshment and a balanced board tenure mix."

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO