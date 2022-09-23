Read full article on original website
Britain by Night: photos of Britain's breathtaking buildings and landscapes
See Britain's beautiful buildings, landmarks and landscapes at twilight, in the striking Britain by Night photography book
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
European Drought Reveals Nazi Ship Graveyard
As Reuters originally reported, drought in Europe which is the worst the continent has seen in a long time has exposed a graveyard of Nazi ships in the mighty Danube River. Just like how bodies have turned up in barrels in Lake Mead, Nevada, a hidden part of history has come to light, showing just how badly Russian troops shellacked the Germans as they fled from the eastern front of the European theater in WWII.
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Brit tourist, 50, killed in paragliding accident close to 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain
A BRITISH tourist was killed in a horror paragliding accident near an 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain. The 50-year-old’s body was taken away by a police helicopter after an incident on the south side of a peak called Pico Gallinero in the Aragonese Pyrenees. Civil Guard was alerted around...
King Charles' Coronation May Break Royal Traditions In Terms Of Media Coverage, Faith Inclusion
The coronation of King Charles is shaping up to be a significant break from royal traditions. The date of the historic event has already been secured at Westminster Abbey and is a sentimental one for the new monarch and the entire royal family, according to reports. Royal commentator Angela Mollard...
Why An American Tourist Was Fined For Eating Ice Cream In Rome
Eating on the go may not be a big deal in the United States, but in some countries like Japan, eating while walking is generally frowned upon. According to Lonely Planet, it's considered disrespectful to one's food in Japanese culture because you can't appreciate it while walking. But other countries take that philosophy even further. For instance, in Italy, eating, drinking, and loitering around areas designated as UNESCO heritage sites isn't just frowned upon, it is illegal. Fines can go as high as around $450 as they did for one American visitor in Rome, according to The Guardian.
Mysterious Reef From Millions of Years Ago Discovered in Vast Australian Desert
Once containing a vast, prehistoric ocean, the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia is an extraordinary landscape. Now a scrubby desert on limestone bedrock, it's extremely flat and almost featureless, extending for over a thousand kilometers. But a new discovery suggests that the vast, semi-arid expanse may not be as featureless...
Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise
Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
This Skyr Brand Wants to Pay You $50k to Tour Iceland
Last month, more than 243,000 foreign tourists visited Iceland, and almost 30 percent of those visitors flew in from the United States. The island country is one of the most popular destinations for Americans, and why wouldn't it be? It's devastatingly pretty (and infinitely Instagrammable), ranks among the world's happiest countries and, for parts of the east coast, only a six-hour flight stands between you and getting an Icelandic passport stamp.
Migrating Borders osprey hitched a ride on cargo ships
Details have been emerging of how a young osprey tagged in the Scottish Borders hitched a ride on two ships during his first attempt at migration. Conservationist Sacha Dench is part of a team tracking the bird to learn more about the species' behaviour. She told BBC Radio's Good Morning...
The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece
With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France
Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast
The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'
This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
The plate boundary between Africa and the Iberian Peninsula could cause large tsunamis
A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona and the Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) has revealed the exact location of the boundary between the European and African tectonic plates, located in the Alboran Sea region. The work also evaluates its potential capacity to produce large earthquakes that, in turn, could trigger devastating tsunamis on the coast.
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
