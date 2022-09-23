ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Motorious

European Drought Reveals Nazi Ship Graveyard

As Reuters originally reported, drought in Europe which is the worst the continent has seen in a long time has exposed a graveyard of Nazi ships in the mighty Danube River. Just like how bodies have turned up in barrels in Lake Mead, Nevada, a hidden part of history has come to light, showing just how badly Russian troops shellacked the Germans as they fled from the eastern front of the European theater in WWII.
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Mashed

Why An American Tourist Was Fined For Eating Ice Cream In Rome

Eating on the go may not be a big deal in the United States, but in some countries like Japan, eating while walking is generally frowned upon. According to Lonely Planet, it's considered disrespectful to one's food in Japanese culture because you can't appreciate it while walking. But other countries take that philosophy even further. For instance, in Italy, eating, drinking, and loitering around areas designated as UNESCO heritage sites isn't just frowned upon, it is illegal. Fines can go as high as around $450 as they did for one American visitor in Rome, according to The Guardian.
Futurity

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise

Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
msn.com

This Skyr Brand Wants to Pay You $50k to Tour Iceland

Last month, more than 243,000 foreign tourists visited Iceland, and almost 30 percent of those visitors flew in from the United States. The island country is one of the most popular destinations for Americans, and why wouldn't it be? It's devastatingly pretty (and infinitely Instagrammable), ranks among the world's happiest countries and, for parts of the east coast, only a six-hour flight stands between you and getting an Icelandic passport stamp.
BBC

Migrating Borders osprey hitched a ride on cargo ships

Details have been emerging of how a young osprey tagged in the Scottish Borders hitched a ride on two ships during his first attempt at migration. Conservationist Sacha Dench is part of a team tracking the bird to learn more about the species' behaviour. She told BBC Radio's Good Morning...
cntraveler.com

The Best Accessible Beaches in Europe, From Barcelona City Spots to Resorts in Greece

With advances in chair designs and a number of beaches making accessibility a priority, there is no reason to let your wheelchair hold you back from hearing those ocean waves. If, like most travelers, you're heading to Europe this year, we have even more good news: Many shorelines across the continent are constantly working to make sure the sand and sea can be enjoyed by all, by incorporating the Seatrac system, which makes transitioning from sand to water easier than ever by allowing a person to sit in a seat while the chair is moved into the water.
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
Benzinga

La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast

The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
BBC

Birmingham Pride at 25: 'No-one wanted Pride back then'

This weekend marks the 25th Birmingham Pride festival, with thousands expected to descend on the city to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Now an unmissable event with dozens of high profile sponsors, the festival's founders Bill Gavan and Phil Oldershaw said it was not always that way. Pride was "the last...
Phys.org

The plate boundary between Africa and the Iberian Peninsula could cause large tsunamis

A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona and the Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA) has revealed the exact location of the boundary between the European and African tectonic plates, located in the Alboran Sea region. The work also evaluates its potential capacity to produce large earthquakes that, in turn, could trigger devastating tsunamis on the coast.
