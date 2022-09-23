Read full article on original website
Remains identified as Dallas woman who vanished a year ago
Remains found in Dallas County last month have now been identified as those of a 26-year-old woman who vanished more than a year ago.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. He was killed on Sept. 25. Officers found him in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital,...
Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County deputies found human remains in an open field in Dallas County in August connected to a woman reported missing earlier this month. The remains were found in the 1700 block of Hash Road on Aug. 7, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit have identified the remains as 26-year-old Sydney Palmer, who was reported missing September of last year.
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours
Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Hit-And-Run in Dallas, Man Struck by Two Vehicles
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Dallas early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., authorities say. According to Dallas Police, an unknown make or model suspect vehicle was westbound 3000 Fort Worth Avenue in the right lane of three lanes when a man who was in the roadway, was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown into the middle lane.
Man drowns in Fort Worth pond
A man is dead from drowning in Fort Worth, but investigators still have many unanswered questions. It happened at the big pond between the Target and the Costco on Overton Ridge near I-20 and Bryant Irvin.
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth. "During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.
'We're pulling through': Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion
GARLAND, Texas — Sunday marked exactly six weeks since Gloria Godinez got the frantic calls that her family's home had exploded with six of her relatives inside. "I was hearing small explosions in the background," Godinez said. Her mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died hours later. He brother, 15-year-old, Angel...
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
Driver lost control while racing, resulting in fatal crash in Richardson, investigators say
RICHARDSON, Texas - Authorities said a 29-year-old man died after losing control of his car while racing along President George Bush Turnpike Saturday afternoon. The wreck happened just after 4 p.m., in the eastbound lanes of President George Bush Turnpike, near Independence Parkway in Richardson. According to Department of Public...
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old. It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
