ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. He was killed on Sept. 25. Officers found him in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police: Suspect arrested for 'intentional' hit-and-run crash that left 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for hitting and killing a 66-year-old man with his car Sunday afternoon.At approximately 4:23 p.m. Sept. 25, police were called to the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. When officers arrived, police they determined that Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally struck by a vehicle. Jojola died at the scene, police said.Detectives later identified the suspect as 26-year-old Gabriel Lule and arrested him for murder in Hutchins, Texas.A motive for the crime is unknown to the public at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County deputies found human remains in an open field in Dallas County in August connected to a woman reported missing earlier this month. The remains were found in the 1700 block of Hash Road on Aug. 7, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit have identified the remains as 26-year-old Sydney Palmer, who was reported missing September of last year.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lancaster, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Human Remains#Open Field
fox4news.com

2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas investigates fourth homicide in 24 hours

Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Dallas. According to investigators, this is the fourth homicide in the last 24 hours. A man with several gunshot wounds was found on Al Lipscomb Way near Malcolm X Blvd. He later died at Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Police believe a...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Hit-And-Run in Dallas, Man Struck by Two Vehicles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Dallas early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., authorities say. According to Dallas Police, an unknown make or model suspect vehicle was westbound 3000 Fort Worth Avenue in the right lane of three lanes when a man who was in the roadway, was struck by the suspect vehicle and thrown into the middle lane.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Scyene Road

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Joshua Paul Hagger charged with manslaughter in connection to 2-year-old's death

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Joshua Paul Hagger, 36, of Mansfield was formally arraigned and charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 24 crash that killed a 2-year-old. It happened at 2:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 121, near Cheek Sparger Road.Investigators determined Hagger's pickup truck hit a sedan while traveling at a high rate of speed, killing the child, and causing injuries to the sedan's other passengers.Following the crash, Bedford Police detained and subsequently arrested Hagger at the scene. He is currently being held at the Euless Jail. Additional charges may be added at a later date. Hagger's bond will be set by Tarrant County magistrates once he is transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. The crash remains under investigation.
MANSFIELD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy