Fulton County Schools approves plan to install Flock cameras at every school in district

Fulton County Schools is moving forward with plans to add security cameras at every school in the district.

We told you about the district’s plan last week.

The Fulton County Board of Education approved the license plate-reading Flock cameras at Thursday night’s meeting.

The cameras will read the license plates of cars that drive on campus.

The school board hopes the cameras will add an extra layer of protection to schools.

“If someone comes on the school ground that is not allowed or banned for bringing a gun onto the school ground or something like that, it will alert our local law enforcement,” said Paul Hildreth with Fulton County Schools’ safety and security department.

Officials said the cameras could be on every school campus by January.

