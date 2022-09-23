Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Council commends West Orange Police Athletic League 14U travel team
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The members of the West Orange Township Council welcomed the players and coaches of the West Orange Police Athletic League 14U travel team to council chambers on Sept. 20. The council presented the players with certificates in recognition of the team winning the USABL Metro Division Summer League Championship.
essexnewsdaily.com
Congrats to the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, congratulates the winners of the 2022 Essex County Golf Tournament. William Cannon, left, of Belleville, won the Amateur Division with a three-day score of 215. Tom McDonald, right, of West Caldwell, won the Super Seniors Division with a score of 227. Not pictured is Chris Marbaix, from South Orange, who won the Seniors Division with a score of 235. One round of the tournament was played at each Essex County public golf course: Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange, Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville, where the championship round was played on Saturday, Sept. 17. The winners received a plaque and their own parking space at the course of their choosing.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
essexnewsdaily.com
STOP for Nikhil hits $50K goal following West Orange race
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Nikhil Badlani Foundation’s annual STOP for Nikhil 5K run and 3K walk returned to West Orange High School’s Suriano Stadium on Sept. 18, raising money for the foundation’s traffic safety programs, music lessons and scholarships for the 12th year. The event honors Nikhil Badlani, a West Orange middle school student who died in a car crash in 2011 when a driver failed to stop at a stop sign in South Orange; as of press time on Sept. 20, the event had reached its $50,000 goal. Nevertheless, participants can keep fundraising until the end of the month.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocesan high school students earn National Merit acclaim
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — High school students across the Archdiocese of Newark were recently recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. for outstanding achievement on the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2021. The Archdiocese congratulates five students who were awarded the title of National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and the 36 students who were recognized as commended students.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville SAL wins national award for photograph
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 in Belleville received a first-place Snapshots of Service Award at the 2022 national convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., in the category of veterans affairs. The award, presented to the squadron by one of New Jersey’s national delegates who attended the convention, is the first time the squadron has received national recognition for its efforts.
essexnewsdaily.com
District cuts ribbon on West Orange Early Childhood Learning Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 21 to celebrate the opening of the West Orange Early Childhood Learning Center at the Community House on Main Street. With the recent announcement that the West Orange School District would receive annual state aid to establish a preschool...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington opens STEAM academy
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Rita L. Owens STEAM Academy staff and community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new school on Sept. 15. The Irvington school is dedicated to and named after Rita L. Owens, a beloved art teacher in the Irvington School District for more than two decades. The academy is a satellite of Irvington High School.
essexnewsdaily.com
County announces plans to construct new community center in Irvington Park
IRVINGTON, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced plans on Friday, Sept. 23, to construct a new 13,000-square-foot community center in Irvington Park. The structure is intended to create modern accommodations for residents to gather and experience the park in a new way, and provide additional space for community groups who regularly utilize the park.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJDEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease
TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
essexnewsdaily.com
Revival of Kaplan Art Gallery kicks off with new exhibit
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College announced the revival of art exhibitions at its Scott A. Kaplan Art Gallery located on the second floor of the college’s library at 80-86 Oakland Ave. in Bloomfield. Following a brief period of dormancy, the revived gallery will kick off with a reception...
essexnewsdaily.com
Zuckerman resigns from South Orange governing body; Schnall rejoins board
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Sept. 12 meeting of the South Orange Board of Trustees proved a bittersweet one, as village leaders bade farewell to Trustee Bob Zuckerman and welcomed back Trustee Steve Schnall. This meeting was Zuckerman’s last on the board, as he and his husband have moved...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ Repertory Company presents ‘Eden Prairie, 1971’
LONG BRANCH, NJ — New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present the National New Play Network premiere of “Eden Prairie, 1971,” written by Mat Smart. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada and Emilio Cuesta. Performances are Oct. 20 through Nov. 20, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or online at.
essexnewsdaily.com
Historical Society of East Orange to celebrate city’s past legacy
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Historical Society of East Orange will host a special event celebrating the city’s past legacy as one of America’s wealthiest communities, titled “A Soiree: Reclaiming Our Prominence,” on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the historic Ambrose Ward Mansion, 132 S. Harrison St. in East Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Township of Bloomfield issues guidance to residents regarding spotted lanternfly
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — At the Sept. 19 Bloomfield Township Council meeting, Tom Purtell, Bloomfield’s forester since 2019, gave a brief presentation about the sharp increase in spotted lanternflies in town, advising residents to refer to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture for information on how to control an infestation.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nonprofit showcases music of Washington’s era to today’s audience
MORRISTOWN, NJ — In honor of Constitution Day, Montclair Early Music’s recorder and string ensemble, under the direction of Sandy Meltzer, brought history to life through music with a free performance on Sept. 17. Hosted by Morristown National Historical Park, singers and instrumentalists wowed an audience gathered in the Ford Mansion of the historical park.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge biographer dives into the life of Martha Graham
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — “Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern,” a biography of the seminal 20th-century dancer and choreographer, and a 14-year undertaking by Glen Ridge resident Neil Baldwin, began for Baldwin with probably the same experience as anyone else experiencing Martha Graham choreography for the first time: an epiphany.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Belleville Food Truck Festival returns with host of international flavors
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The annual Belleville Food Truck Festival will have a new home this fall. Unlike previous years, the free, family-friendly event will be held at the Belleville High School, 100 Passaic Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 10 p.m. The Belleville Food Truck Festival will be serving up everything from empanadas to egg rolls, lobster rolls to lomo sliders, Cubanos to cupcakes.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange man stabbed to death
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating the fatal stabbing of Joshua Mewborn, 33, of East Orange, according to a Sept. 23 press release from the ECPO. On Sept. 21 at 2:55 p.m.,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Elizabeth (Betsy) Greig Amato
Elizabeth (Betsy) Greig Amato passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Florida, surrounded by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. A service will be held during the visitation (time to be announced). Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.
