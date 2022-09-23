Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
For the first time, extra-terrestrial water was found inside a meteorite
For the first time, extraterrestrial water has been found in a meteorite that crashed into the Earth in the United Kingdom. The Winchcombe meteorite, which struck a road in the town of Gloucestershire last February, is also believed to contain information about the origins of the water that makes up the planet's immense seas, according to the Independent.
wegotthiscovered.com
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
Lizard Filmed Breathing Underwater with 'Secret Scuba System' for the First Time — Watch
Super/Natural, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, captured the impressive lizard moment for the new nature show Tom Cruise does his own stunts, and so does this lizard. While filming for the National Geographic series Super/Natural, the new show's crew captured a life-saving lizard behavior on film for the first time. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at Super/Natural — a nature docuseries narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and premiering on Disney+ Sept. 21 — that includes this never-before-seen moment. In the video below,...
Adults Are Sharing The Now-Discontinued Foods From Childhood They Would Give Anything To Eat Again, And I Haven't Thought About Ritz Bitz S'mores In Sooo Long
"One of my earliest memories is when I was five years old, sharing one of these with my childhood best friend. I would do anything to find them again now."
How 'High' Were The Hobbits? Peter Jackson And 'Lord Of The Rings' Actors Tell The Whole Truth
The saga of "The Lord of the Rings" has the undisputed love of stoners throughout the land. This is due, among many other reasons, to the comical nods to marijuana in this spectacular work. And, although Tolkien did not delve into this concept, the creator of the film series, Peter Jackson, took the liberty to do it.
Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark
Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.
Benzinga
