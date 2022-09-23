Read full article on original website
Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go
Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
greenwichsentinel.com
GHS Seniors Named Commended Students
Thirty-six Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended Students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for program entry. Approximately 34,000 Commended Students...
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Our Spiritual Home
I am rethinking being away for a significant part of the summer as Greenwich is so fabulous from June through August. Nonetheless, many of us vanish. But what’s special is that we return home in the fall to our houses and our spiritual places of worship. Home is where...
UWS school cancels back-to-school night, says teacher conferences will be remote
UPPER WEST SIDE (PIX11) — Parents of the Booker T. Washington Middle School on the Upper West Side in Manhattan say they were caught by surprise when their kids’ back-to-school night was canceled. The school sent out an email saying all teacher conferences must be held remotely due to an agreement between the city Department […]
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
wamc.org
NY nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers says the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
NBC Connecticut
AG, Town of Greenwich Launch Own Investigations Into Assistant Principal's Comments
A subpoena is expected from the state Attorney General's office related to a viral video pertaining to a Cos Cob assistant principal's alleged hiring practices. The Greenwich Board of Education made the announcement during a recent board meeting. While an exact day wasn't clear, board members said a subpoena is...
New York Department of Education Finds Alarming Number of Corporal Punishment Instances
According to a report by Emilie Munson, Joshua Solomon and Matt Rocheleau of The Times-Union, the New York State Department of Education has found an alarming number of corporal punishment instances in New York schools. According to the report, the Education Department received nearly 18,000 complaints of corporal punishments in...
greenwichsentinel.com
On my watch: Seeing the power of partnership in marriage, in community
Last Wednesday evening there was a crush of guests for the Greenwich Historical Society’s annual meeting held at the Riverside Yacht Club. The Society reported it had “finished FY22 ahead of budget and exceeded its fundraising goals” with its new programs. The evening proceeded with the presentation of the David Ogilvy Preservation Award to Charles “Chuck” Royce. But surely the following fireside chat to feature Honorary Trustee Peter Malkin questioning Chuck Royce about preservation helped double the number of pre-Covid annual meeting attendees to 140.
Yonkers High School students build rain gardens to combat flooding
Yonkers High School students were busy at work Saturday to help combat climate change’s impact on the city.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County Pays Tribute to Gold Star Mothers
COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER, VETERANS SERVICE AGENCY DIRECTOR RON TOCCI HOST TRIBUTE CEREMONY. Westchester County paused Friday afternoon to honor the sacrifice of the families of who lost children in the service of our country at the County’s annual Gold Star Mothers & Families Memorial Tribute Ceremony. When an active-duty service member dies, that service member’s mother becomes a Gold Star Mother.
For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers
Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
yonkerstimes.com
YONKERS MAYOR MIKE SPANO TO HOST THREE MOBILE TAX OFFICE LOCATIONS FOR RESIDENTS
Mobile Office Provides Easier Access for Yonkers Residents to Pay City Property Taxes. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the 2022 schedule for the Mobile Tax Office locations. The Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services and the City’s Tax Department will be available at three locations Tuesday, October 3 through Wednesday, October 5 to assist Yonkers residents and accept all City property tax payments. The second installment for the 2022-2023 City property tax is due Thursday, October 6.
laborpress.org
NYC Council Addresses City Employee Pay Equity
City Hall, NY – New York City Council’s 2022 Pay Equity Report finds pay inequities remain, particularly among women, and Black and Latino municipal workers. The 2022 NYC Council report reveals two persistent, large pay gaps in the City’s municipal workforce – one between Black, Latino, and white employees, and another between male and female employees.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Bronx residents walk to remember borough’s homicide victims
Kyhara Tay, 11, is among the many victims being remembered. She tragically died in May after being struck by a bullet intended for teenager on the corner of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street.
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
nypressnews.com
Amy Cooper, woman who lost job for calling 911 on Black birdwatcher loses discrimination lawsuit
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — The white woman who was fired from her job for calling 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park has lost her discrimination lawsuit. Amy Cooper sued her former employer, Franklin Templeton, claiming she was illegally terminated without an internal investigation. She says the investment...
