ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Some NYC schools still teaching literacy curriculum chancellor said must go

Schools Chancellor David Banks said in March that a Teachers College reading curriculum wasn't producing "the results that we need." But it's still in use. Schools Chancellor David Banks had said a curriculum by Columbia University’s Teachers College should be replaced due to concerns about how it teaches kids to read. But parents report that it’s still in use. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

GHS Seniors Named Commended Students

Thirty-six Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Commended Students are recognized for the exceptional academic promise demonstrated by their outstanding performance on the qualifying test used for program entry. Approximately 34,000 Commended Students...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Our Spiritual Home

I am rethinking being away for a significant part of the summer as Greenwich is so fabulous from June through August. Nonetheless, many of us vanish. But what’s special is that we return home in the fall to our houses and our spiritual places of worship. Home is where...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
Education
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
greenwichsentinel.com

On my watch: Seeing the power of partnership in marriage, in community

Last Wednesday evening there was a crush of guests for the Greenwich Historical Society’s annual meeting held at the Riverside Yacht Club. The Society reported it had “finished FY22 ahead of budget and exceeded its fundraising goals” with its new programs. The evening proceeded with the presentation of the David Ogilvy Preservation Award to Charles “Chuck” Royce. But surely the following fireside chat to feature Honorary Trustee Peter Malkin questioning Chuck Royce about preservation helped double the number of pre-Covid annual meeting attendees to 140.
GREENWICH, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Pays Tribute to Gold Star Mothers

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER, VETERANS SERVICE AGENCY DIRECTOR RON TOCCI HOST TRIBUTE CEREMONY. Westchester County paused Friday afternoon to honor the sacrifice of the families of who lost children in the service of our country at the County’s annual Gold Star Mothers & Families Memorial Tribute Ceremony. When an active-duty service member dies, that service member’s mother becomes a Gold Star Mother.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

For Adams, vaccine mandate for NYC workers is about compliance, not science (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The days of following science when it comes to COVID-19 are truly over in New York City. If we ever really followed the science at all. Mayor Eric Adams last Tuesday lifted the vaccine mandate for private sector workers in the city and for public school students who take part in extracurricular activities such as sports or music.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12
wbgo.org

NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading

New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

YONKERS MAYOR MIKE SPANO TO HOST THREE MOBILE TAX OFFICE LOCATIONS FOR RESIDENTS

Mobile Office Provides Easier Access for Yonkers Residents to Pay City Property Taxes. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced the 2022 schedule for the Mobile Tax Office locations. The Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services and the City’s Tax Department will be available at three locations Tuesday, October 3 through Wednesday, October 5 to assist Yonkers residents and accept all City property tax payments. The second installment for the 2022-2023 City property tax is due Thursday, October 6.
YONKERS, NY
laborpress.org

NYC Council Addresses City Employee Pay Equity

City Hall, NY – New York City Council’s 2022 Pay Equity Report finds pay inequities remain, particularly among women, and Black and Latino municipal workers. The 2022 NYC Council report reveals two persistent, large pay gaps in the City’s municipal workforce – one between Black, Latino, and white employees, and another between male and female employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy