Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
How The FOMC Announcement Affected Precious Metal Prices
Precious metals stocks and precious metals reacted positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement that interest rates will by 0.75%. Because this sector is traditionally considered an inflation hedge — although not so much lately — the slightly upward move may be a little surprising. Taking...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About MGM Resorts Intl
Analysts have provided the following ratings for MGM Resorts Intl MGM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $54.75 versus the current price of MGM Resorts Intl at $30.885, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNP
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Voyager Token (VGX) Is Shooting Higher Today
Voyager Token VGX/USD, a token linked with digital assets trading firm Voyager Digital spiked 3.9% to $0.71 at 10:26 p.m. EDT. Time-frame % Change (+/-) On Monday night, FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital for $1.3 billion at prevailing market prices.
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
Popular Bitcoin Trust Hits New Lows And Historic Discount
A well-known Bitcoin trust that has been an early way for investors to get exposure to the leading cryptocurrency without opening crypto native accounts hit new 52-week lows recently. Here’s a look at what’s going on with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC. What Happened: On Friday, shares of...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
What Are Whales Doing With Rio Tinto
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rio Tinto. Looking at options history for Rio Tinto RIO we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With American Tower
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Tower. Looking at options history for American Tower AMT we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
Comcast Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Block Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Block. Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 44 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022
• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Dogecoin Flat: Why This Analyst Finds Apex Crypto's 'Modest' Weakness 'Rather Impressive'
Bitcoin and Ethereum saw gains on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.55% higher to $938 billion at 8:03 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Terra Classic (LUNC) +59.1% $0.0003. Terra (LUNA) +23.5% $2.70. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.033...
9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price has risen 3.88% to $5.97. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $5.39 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The chart below...
3 Retail REITs With The Highest Upside According To Analysts
When you get a 1-2 punch of inflation and recessionary fears as we’ve had in 2022, investors begin to lose faith in the ability of shopping centers and regional malls to thrive under adverse conditions. As a result, the prices of retail stocks have been hit hard in recent months. Analysts have been forced to lower their target prices, yet their upside targets from current levels remain high. Here are three retail REITs that analysts have recently cited as having the highest potential upside:
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 29,574.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.18% to 10,996.37. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 3,709.16. Top Headline. The Chicago...
All That Glitters Has Often Been Considered A Good Investment
With inflation skyrocketing, some analysts are back to saying that now may be the optimal time to invest in precious metals. Because the price of precious metals tends to rise at or above the rate of inflation, many investors view them as a hedge against inflation or other economic uncertainties. Precious metals have many practical uses in technology and equipment, which often helps them keep their value.
What Are Whales Doing With Phillips 66
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Phillips 66 PSX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
