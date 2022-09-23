ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NBCMontana

Gianforte discusses fire management at Helena press conference

HELENA, Mont. — Fire season in Montana may be winding down, but discussion of fire management is still at the forefront. On Monday in Helena, state and local officials elaborated on ongoing plans to use forest management to help reduce wildfires. DNRC director Amanda Kaster announced the expansion of...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to host Region 1 citizen advisory committee in Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Region 1 citizen advisory committee will meet at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Kalispell this Wednesday. The 18-member committee meets five to six times a year to discuss a variety of issues in Kalispell, including fish, wildlife, natural resource and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Montana VA event planned to honor veterans

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to hold clinics showing hunters how to test game for CWD

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering free clinics in Kalispell and Libby to teach hunters how to collect chronic wasting disease samples from animals. FWP staff is partnering with local sportsmen's groups and businesses to offer training clinics for all hunters. Equipment will be provided,...
KALISPELL, MT
930 AM KMPT

Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tip-A-Cop wraps up in the Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana and law enforcement will participate in three Tip-A-Cop events in the Flathead this Tuesday. The final three events take place in Whitefish and Kalispell at MacKenzie River Pizza locations starting at 11 a.m. until the restaurant closes. Tip-A-Cop events have brought Special Olympics...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Felton Angus makes move to western Montana

DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
DEER LODGE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Youth climate groups demand environmental change across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of young protesters gathered outside the Missoula Courthouse on Friday, demanding climate change. Members of Hellgate High School’s Students Against Violating the Environment club joined to protest and chant. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement marched from Bozeman Beach to the NorthWestern Energy office...
MISSOULA, MT

