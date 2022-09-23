Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Gianforte discusses fire management at Helena press conference
HELENA, Mont. — Fire season in Montana may be winding down, but discussion of fire management is still at the forefront. On Monday in Helena, state and local officials elaborated on ongoing plans to use forest management to help reduce wildfires. DNRC director Amanda Kaster announced the expansion of...
NBCMontana
EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
NBCMontana
FWP to host Region 1 citizen advisory committee in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Region 1 citizen advisory committee will meet at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Kalispell this Wednesday. The 18-member committee meets five to six times a year to discuss a variety of issues in Kalispell, including fish, wildlife, natural resource and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Citizens group holds virtual public meeting on Montana elk management plan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is trying to iron out concerns between both landowners and hunters, and will hold a public meeting via Zoom on revising the state's elk management plan. The current plan is 17 years old. A citizens group is looking at challenges and how many elk Montana...
NBCMontana
Montana VA event planned to honor veterans
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana arborists will hold the eighth annual Saluting Branches event this Wednesday. The event aims to bring arborists, veterans and volunteers together to care for trees at the state veterans cemetery and other facilities. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released the following information:. The eighth...
NBCMontana
FWP to hold clinics showing hunters how to test game for CWD
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering free clinics in Kalispell and Libby to teach hunters how to collect chronic wasting disease samples from animals. FWP staff is partnering with local sportsmen's groups and businesses to offer training clinics for all hunters. Equipment will be provided,...
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation
What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
Group opposes development of open lands area near Missouri River
The Missouri River Open Lands Preservation group is a small but determined community of folks fighting to keep the habitat development-free.
montanarightnow.com
Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants
HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
Montana’s Western Neighbor State Faces Real Backfire of Legalized Drugs
Ya but think of all the tax dollars. We hear it all the time when pro-drug users talk about all the "benefits" of legalized drugs. Well guess what, Oregon's experiment with legalizing all their drugs has backfired and now they have a real mess on their table, according to a report by the Associated Press.
NBCMontana
Tip-A-Cop wraps up in the Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana and law enforcement will participate in three Tip-A-Cop events in the Flathead this Tuesday. The final three events take place in Whitefish and Kalispell at MacKenzie River Pizza locations starting at 11 a.m. until the restaurant closes. Tip-A-Cop events have brought Special Olympics...
NBCMontana
Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
agupdate.com
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana
DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
Fairfield Sun Times
FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana
BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
msuexponent.com
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
Fairfield Sun Times
Beading workshop at First Peoples Buffalo Jump for Montana American Indian Heritage Day
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As a part of Montana American Indian Heritage Day on Sept. 30, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting a beading workshop. “Beadwork is one of the most admired and traditional Native American art forms and began as a way for Native Americans to express themselves artistically in a way that was also compatible with their nomadic lifestyle,” the park’s release said.
Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
NBCMontana
Youth climate groups demand environmental change across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A group of young protesters gathered outside the Missoula Courthouse on Friday, demanding climate change. Members of Hellgate High School’s Students Against Violating the Environment club joined to protest and chant. The Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement marched from Bozeman Beach to the NorthWestern Energy office...
