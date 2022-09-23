Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Richland County man dies after single-car crash
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Richland County man died Saturday night after a single-car crash. The highway patrol has identified the victim as 68-year-old Frank E. Pointer, of Mansfield. Troopers said Pointer was driving around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road when his...
wktn.com
Carey Man Injured in Wyandot County Crash
A Carey man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 54 year old Jamie Flack lost control of his vehicle while driving south on State Route 568. The car went off the...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
OSHP: Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Richland County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue in Troy Township. Frank Pointer, 68, of Mansfield, was driving...
wktn.com
One Injured in Kenton Crash Sunday
One person was injured in a crash that occurred in Kenton Sunday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, Paul Kearns, 70 of Forest, was driving south in the 100 block of South Main Street, and while attempting to make a left hand turn, his vehicle was struck by northbound pickup truck being driven by 29 year old Theron Glauner, of Belle Center.
richlandsource.com
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
One dead, one critical after car crashes into tree in Huber Ridge
HUBER RIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car crashed into a tree Saturday night in Huber Ridge in Blendon Township, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that just before 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was driving on Mexico Avenue near […]
cleveland19.com
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue. The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but...
daltonkidronnews.com
Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus
SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
daltonkidronnews.com
Three taken to area hospitals following tanker truck crash in Kidron
Three people with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening were transported to area hospitals following a traffic crash involving a tanker truck Friday night. Mt. Eaton and Kidron Volunteer Fire Department responded to the traffic crash just before 10 p.m. Friday west of Kidron Road along Dover Road (Route 250). A westbound tanker truck was backing into his driveway on the south side of Dover Road when a car with three occupants travelling eastbound on Dover Road slammed underneath the tanker. The occupants were temporarily trapped in the vehicle. After freeing the victims, fire and EMS personnel transported three people. Auer Towing and Recovery shared on its Facebook page that they had to lift the semi off the vehicle to get it out.
cleveland19.com
Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
8 residents displaced after overnight Elyria apartment fire
ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at around 1:45 a.m. on the third floor at the...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
cleveland19.com
7 students hurt after crash involving 2 school buses in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said seven students were hurt Friday afternoon after one school bus crashed into another school bus. The collision took place around 2:45 p.m. in the city of Marion, which is about 50 miles north of Columbus. Troopers said the buses were...
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
