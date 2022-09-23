Read full article on original website
Stephen Barrett
3d ago
Is there a single government agency left that hasn’t been compromised by the fraudulent administration...???
georgi
3d ago
Vote blue for more18 months 100% Democratic controlled results:Highest gas prices in history.Highest inflation in 40 years.Recession.Tax hikes, doubling the number of IRS agents.$Billions in foreign aid.Millions pouring over the border.Gender confusionRecord fytnal deathsAbandoned $80 billion in military hardware in Afghan .Defund the police.Energy ignorance.Student loan forgiveness Voted to fire people who did not receive the vaccine
Rob Maddox
3d ago
Are there any questions left about the politicization of any Government entities by the criminal Democrats.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot
A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – as it happened
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison
Robert Keith Packer traveled just over three hours from Virginia to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump.
Factbox-Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy trial in U.S. Capitol attack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants linked to the far-right militia group are set to go on trial next week on charges of seditious conspiracy arising from the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. read more.
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
One of Trump's Biggest Supporters Wants the Washington Monument Taken Down
One of Donald Trump's top supporters says he wants the Washington Monument removed from the National Mall the way ISIS terrorists destroyed temples of religious idols, contradicting Trump's claims that the political left are the ones who seek to remove monuments. After a vandal defaced U.S. President George Washington's eponymous...
Proud Boy who came within seconds of Sen. Schumer on January 6 sentenced to 55 months in prison
Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Trump called on lawmakers to institute the 'death penalty for drug dealers' despite the fact that he pardoned people convicted of selling drugs
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
thecentersquare.com
Nearly 100 Republicans urge Pelosi to hold President Biden accountable for student loan plan
(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 Republican members of Congress have called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold accountable President Joe Biden for what they say is his “illegal $300 billion student loan giveaway.”. Initially, the cost estimate was $300 billion. However, since then, the Committee for...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
