Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
Humane Society Holding Another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption Event
Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said between the response last week and the many kittens coming into the Humane Society, they decided to hold a second adoption event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at Chautauqua Mall. Adoption fees for kittens at the event will be $50 for...
Jakes Rocks Trail Fest 2022 a Huge Success
WARREN, Pa. Bigger and better than ever, the 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest went off with great fanfare, fun and a lot of mountain biking. People came from all over to experience the trails, which now stretch over 25 miles in length. “Al in all we were really pleased with...
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
Senior living community residents protesting ‘unreasonable’ rent increases
Residents of a senior living community in Meadville are protesting for affordable housing after facing what they call “unreasonable” rent increases. That protest brought them to Erie County. Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with more on what the residents are facing and how the Meadville mayor is responding. Residents of Connect55+ Apartments […]
Esch Inaugurated as Pitt-Bradford, Pitt-Titusville President
BRADFORD, Pa. – Richard T. Esch was inaugurated as president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses Sunday afternoon as faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community supporters cheered and gave him a standing ovation. Esch’s many university colleagues and friends joined him Sunday afternoon in the...
Parents Warned About “Rainbow Fentanyl” That Looks Like Candy
Parents are being warned about fentanyl drugs that look like candy. The Chautauqua County Health Department, Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert about “rainbow fentanyl,” which is the name of brightly colored pills that look like candy but are really a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
King & Queen of the Mountain
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 2022 Sheffield Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. Sydney Smead was crowned queen and Lucas McNeal was the king. Both were presented their crowns by last year’s queen and king, Madeline Roell and Michael Mihalic.
Warren Co. leader should ditch performance politics and focus on real education issues | Letter
Warren County Commissioner Director Jason Sarnoski on Sept. 15 announced comments were open on a one-question “survey” regarding a Parental Bill of Rights on health and physical education standards. So our county commissioner director is putting together a group of leaders and educational professionals to craft this document...
Invasive Species, Over Regulation Among Local Grape Grower Grievances
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – From invasive species to so-called over regulations, agriculture in Chautauqua County faces several obstacles amid their fall harvest. This week, New York State lawmakers took part in an educational tour of the region’s agricultural industry to hear from farmers one-on-one. Among the...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
McDowell teacher saves student from choking
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teacher at a local high school is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life during lunch. Brandon Edwards, a technology education teacher at McDowell High School in Millcreek Township, Erie County, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student after he started choking in the cafeteria. Edwards said other students sprang […]
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash
A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
