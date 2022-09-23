Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory Celebrates 50 Years
DULUTH, Minn. — Despite the hazy day, bird watchers flew over to Hawk Ridge to celebrate 50 years of the observatory. Every fall, a staggering amount of nearly 100 thousand birds funnel through Duluth for their yearly migration. Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory has kept its eyes to the sky...
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
FOX 21 Online
Lester Park holds 23rd Annual Lester River Rendezvous
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, Lester Park was swarming with folk lovers for the 23rd annual Lester River Rendezvous. The event is a voyageur reenactment and educational festival. More than 50 food and craft vendors were up for grabs, along with the sound of musical talent. Reenactors were also...
FOX 21 Online
Juice Pharm House-Warming Event
DULUTH, Minn. – Juice Pharm held a house-warming event to celebrate buying the building on East 1st Street in Duluth. The event also served as a re-branding while the business rolled out its new winter menu, and showed appreciation toward their customers. The rebranding includes serving more healthy foods like medicinal hot drinks and adding the slogan: Sharing Nature’s Wisdom.
FOX 21 Online
Ursa Minor Oktoberfest Wraps Up
DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday was the final day of Ursa Minor Brewery’s Oktoberfest. The event started on Thursday and wrapped up today with a family day theme. Besides beer there was music, balloons, carnival games, and mini goats from Duluth Goat Yoga. Also in attendance was a calf for kids to pet.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Hoops Brewing Hosts Pup Crawl
DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing hosted a pup crawl event as a way to connect dog owners with dog approved businesses in Canal Park. The self-guided walk started at the Hoops beer garden and made its way to businesses like Love Creamery, Duluth Pack, and Vitta Pizza. At the...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council set to approve Geese culling plan.
DULUTH, MN -- Geese are eating too much wild rice in the Saint Louis River Estuary. The Duluth City Council could approve a plan designed to stop them at their Monday night meeting. For both ecological and cultural reasons, the goal is to restore 275 acres of wild rice in...
boreal.org
Prepare for freezing temperatures
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 24, 2022. After a windy Sunday, temperatures will cool eventually giving freezing conditions to large portions of the Northland Tuesday morning. Use the rest of the weekend to prepare for winter before it arrives.
FOX 21 Online
CHUM Looking To Hire More Staff Before Warming Center Opens
DULUTH, Minn. –CHUM is planning to open its warming center on October 15th and its looking to hire more staff to help run it. It was located at the Rainbow Center but moved to a bigger space in the Lincoln Park Community Center last winter. The need for places...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
WBAY Green Bay
2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm
VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County. Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm. The event features a variety of...
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Lands at #4 in USCHO Poll, Bell Named WCHA Defender of the Week
DULUTH, Minn.- After dominating their series with Long Island University from start to finish. The UMD women’s hockey team is moving up in the latest USCHO poll. The Bulldogs are now the number four team in the country, a one spot increase from a week ago. UMD would outscore...
FOX 21 Online
No. 9 UMD Volleyball Handed First Loss of the Season
DULUTH, Minn.- Going into Saturday’s match the UMD volleyball team has held an undefeated record this season. The Bulldogs were faced with a tough conference match-up again No. 1 nationally ranked Wayne State. Set one was the closest of the three, UMD only losing 25-20. Set two the Wildcats...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
WNMT AM 650
Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County
WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
