Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
Lex, Ashland students will join string quartet to perform Oct. 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church
ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary. The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
Mansfield seeks evergreen donation for City Christmas Tree
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield. If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.
Richland Soil & Water Conservation District to recognize Marilyn Roe as Volunteer of the Year
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) wants to express its gratitude to its many volunteers for the hours and assistance they provide. In addition to thanking volunteers throughout the year, Richland SWCD hosted a volunteer appreciation picnic at Gorman Nature Center this summer. Also, each year the district recognizes a volunteer for their exemplary support of the district and is named Volunteer of the Year.
Richland Academy of the Arts adds 5 new music instructors
MANSFIELD -- In an effort to expand program offerings and offer more arts opportunities to the community, Richland Academy of the Arts has hired five new instructors to its team. Private music lessons are available for a wide variety of instruments.
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic can't recover from Montpelier's early bolt
Montpelier rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 43-23 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory on September 24. The first quarter gave Montpelier a 14-0 lead over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic.
Columbus St. Charles drops zeroes on Dayton Centerville
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus St. Charles stopped Dayton Centerville to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on September 24. The first half gave Columbus St. Charles a 2-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.
Powerhouse performance: Columbus Marion-Franklin roars to big win over Columbus Independence
Columbus Marion-Franklin stomped on Columbus Independence 28-6 on September 24 in Ohio football action. Columbus Marion-Franklin drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Columbus Independence after the first quarter.
American Heritage Days returns to South Park Oct. 1 & 2
MANSFIELD – The American Heritage Days Weekend returns Oct. 1 and 2 at South Park. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will feature reenactors depicting various aspects of 18th and 19th century life, including blacksmithing, open hearth cooking demonstrations, musket demonstrations, games and children’s activities. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress and answering questions from the public.
Fredericktown's Ruhl surpasses 1,000-yard mark in key KMAC win
FREDERICKTOWN -- No one in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference carries the ball quite like Teegan Ruhl. The Fredericktown senior is the league's leading rusher, averaging 8.3 yards per carry through the first half of the season.
Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm
LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0
QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
Explosive start keys Canton Central Catholic's resounding romp over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East
An early dose of momentum thrust Canton Central Catholic to a 42-12 runaway past Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in Ohio high school football on September 24. Canton Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East after the first quarter.
Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe
Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin
COLUMBUS — The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
Flyers pull away from Plymouth with big 2nd half
PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth hung tough with Firelands Conference co-leader Norwalk St. Paul, but when standout Shae Sparks was knocked out of the game with a third-quarter injury, the Big Red couldn't keep pace. The Flyers took full advantage to pull away from a 14-14 third-quarter tie in earning a 35-20...
Christine R. Klepser
Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children. Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her.
