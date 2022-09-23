ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

richlandsource.com

Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield seeks evergreen donation for City Christmas Tree

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield. If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Soil & Water Conservation District to recognize Marilyn Roe as Volunteer of the Year

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) wants to express its gratitude to its many volunteers for the hours and assistance they provide. In addition to thanking volunteers throughout the year, Richland SWCD hosted a volunteer appreciation picnic at Gorman Nature Center this summer. Also, each year the district recognizes a volunteer for their exemplary support of the district and is named Volunteer of the Year.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Academy of the Arts adds 5 new music instructors

MANSFIELD -- In an effort to expand program offerings and offer more arts opportunities to the community, Richland Academy of the Arts has hired five new instructors to its team. Private music lessons are available for a wide variety of instruments.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus St. Charles drops zeroes on Dayton Centerville

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus St. Charles stopped Dayton Centerville to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer on September 24. The first half gave Columbus St. Charles a 2-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

American Heritage Days returns to South Park Oct. 1 & 2

MANSFIELD – The American Heritage Days Weekend returns Oct. 1 and 2 at South Park. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will feature reenactors depicting various aspects of 18th and 19th century life, including blacksmithing, open hearth cooking demonstrations, musket demonstrations, games and children’s activities. Re-enactors will set up camp in the park, wearing authentic period dress and answering questions from the public.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm

LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe

Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin

COLUMBUS — The texts were flying fast and furious across north central Ohio on Saturday night. "Did you see what Stover's doing?" Ohio State beat Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both schools. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Flyers pull away from Plymouth with big 2nd half

PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth hung tough with Firelands Conference co-leader Norwalk St. Paul, but when standout Shae Sparks was knocked out of the game with a third-quarter injury, the Big Red couldn't keep pace. The Flyers took full advantage to pull away from a 14-14 third-quarter tie in earning a 35-20...
PLYMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Christine R. Klepser

Christine Klepser, age 89, resident of Shelby passed away in her home Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving children. Born July 30, 1933 in Fillmore, Kentucky to William and Ercie (Pence) Stone, She has been a Shelby resident for over 60 years. A 1951 graduate of Ashland High School, she had been a faithful lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby; when she could not attend in person she was always being the church for those around her.
SHELBY, OH

