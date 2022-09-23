Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Encourage Teens to Open Up About Mental Health
Motivational interviewing is a way of talking to someone who needs support, but doesn’t want to be told what to do. It often produces better results for someone you love who does not yet see the need for support the way you do. Applying motivational interviewing techniques can help...
psychologytoday.com
Social Contagion: How Others Secretly Control Your Behavior
Social contagion is the spread of emotions or behaviors from one individual to another, sometimes without awareness. Social contagion processes become problematic when they lead to spates of aggressive or self-injurious behaviors. An example of social contagion is the 1962 June Bug, when workers developed all the same psychologically-induced symptoms.
psychologytoday.com
Vanishing Health Care Providers Cast Clients Adrift
As COVID ravages the health care system, more of us experience health care providers vanishing. I first encountered this phenomenon after my brain injury. I’d been sent to a naturopathic doctor who specialized in brain injury. They prescribed an intense schedule of fish oil capsules and booked a follow up.
psychologytoday.com
Acceptance or Rejection: How Do You Respond to Bad News?
I’ll never forget when I got the photo. My husband texted me a selfie from Lookout Rock. Earlier that year, my husband had some health issues—trouble breathing, fatigue, and chest pains. After several doctor’s appointments, tests, and lab results, he learned he had sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is a disease that inflames the lungs, lymph glands, and other organs in the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
New Study Shows Lingering Neurological Effects of COVID-19
An estimated 6.6 million people have suffered brain impairments associated with COVID-19. COVID-19 infection brings an increased risk of stroke, cognitive and memory problems, depression, and anxiety. Other neurological effects include migraine headaches, movement disorders, hearing and vision problems, and Parkinson-like disease. Those with COVID-19 had a 77% increased risk...
psychologytoday.com
Nourish Your Well-Being
To nourish yourself, take a moment to imagine the rewards to you and others if you did this one good thing for yourself tomorrow. Imagine those benefits coming to you and others the day after tomorrow and the days, weeks, and months after that. Keep coming back to the feeling...
psychologytoday.com
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76% allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33% of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data about how a dog's and human's personalities and...
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
Can Exercise Reduce Your Cancer Risk?
Compelling new research suggests that vigorous physical activity reduces breast cancer risk. Incorporating physical activity into your routine can be challenging. Reframing the definition of exercise, using SMART goals, and incorporating self-compassion may all help in changing activity level. Most of us, at one point or another, have probably been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Can a Little Narcissism Be Good for Your Health?
Most people in good psychological health tend to engage in at least some self-enhancement. New research examines the possible pathways between a slightly inflated self-image, or a small dose of narcissism, and physical health. Within bounds, seeing yourself as slightly better off than everyone else has the potential to boost...
psychologytoday.com
Creating the Best Possible Selfie
The "best possible self" is one of the most well-researched interventions in positive psychology. Using positive emotions with intention is a powerful method for goal achievement. Studies show exposure to achievement-related photographs predict success. People with high hope flourish. This was the finding from a wide range of research I...
psychologytoday.com
What We Know For Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens
Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
psychologytoday.com
Surviving with OCD after COVID
OCD sufferers have enduring experience managing anxieties and uncertainties such as those presented by COVID and quarantine. Practicing coping skills learned through ERP therapy will help managing the uncertainties of next steps as COVID wanes. Where do we go from here?. If you suffer from OCD, then you were likely...
psychologytoday.com
Trouble With Discipline? Focus on Character, Not Punishment
Punishment usually doesn't improve kids' attitude or behavior. Misbehavior can be managed in a way that fosters the development of good character. Coaching micro-habits, do-overs, character conversations, restitution, and fair consequences are part of this character-building.approach. Parents often struggle with discipline, especially if they're focusing on when, whether, and how...
psychologytoday.com
Waiting for a Guru to Remove the Pain of Depression
This post is Part 4 of a series. In this previous post, I described my "tussle" with the psychiatric system over what I felt were spiritual experiences but what they saw as strictly psychotic ones. It was just me really who was putting up the fight. The "system" (the tightly-knit clan of doctors, psychiatrists, and nurses with the medical model as the foundation), didn’t really do any fighting. Said "system" just stood there being the unmovable, unflappable blob of a behemoth it is. Oh, and you probably know this but in case you don’t: the medical model isn’t some cute resident just out of med school who has a spread in GQ. No, the medical model is a health model that is disease- and symptom-focused and often uses medication as its first line of defense.
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
psychologytoday.com
Review: 'The Rise and Fall of the Age of Psychopharmacology'
Edward Shorter is perhaps the world's best-known historian of psychiatry. His 1997 text, A History of Psychiatry, is the standard textbook in the field—I use it and recommend it in my own teaching of residents on these topics. So, when I saw that he published a new text last year on the history of psychopharmacology, I had to take a look.
psychologytoday.com
Six Signs of Failure Schema
Failure schema begins early in childhood as the child learns how to do things, including talking, bodily dexterity, coordination, and tasks. By getting love and support and cheering on when they fail, children learn that failure isn’t “bad” or a reason to feel rejected. Practice failing. You...
psychologytoday.com
Contra-Bullying and Lateral Violence at Work
Contra-bullying occurs when those in lower positions on the organizational hierarchy bully their superiors. Lateral violence describes the phenomenon of co-workers bullying their own to exert power. Contra-bullying and lateral violence denigrate the target's character and cause significant emotional and physical suffering. Solutions to workplace bullying rely on institutional training...
psychologytoday.com
Empathy for the Borderline
Borderline personality disorder is one of the most stigmatized mental health diagnoses. People want to be helpful to borderline individuals, but frequently find it hard not to recoil and feel defensive. Garnering empathy for these people can help to not take their vexing actions personally, and lead to better therapeutic...
Comments / 0