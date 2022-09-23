Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Developer plans dance club at Bardstown Road spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A developer plans to build a one-story dance club and outdoor game yard on the lot containing a closed laundromat at 1125 Bardstown Road in the Cherokee Triangle. The dance club would be between two existing nightclubs: Akiko's and Nowhere Bar. Utopia Ventures, owned by Dustin...
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
Wave 3
Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday. The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school...
Wave 3
JCPS 4th grade class featured in The New York Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School 4th grade class was recently featured in The New York Times. Back in August, an editor with The New York Times emailed JCPS asking if they would like to participate in a learning project. JCPS agreed, and editors spent two virtual...
wdrb.com
Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
Wave 3
UofL to support, preserve photo collection from Courier-Journal’s history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history. On Monday, the university said an estimated three million photographs and negatives from the Courier-Journal and its parent company, Gannett, will be transferred to...
Wave 3
Make-A-Wish grants 9-year-old’s dream of meeting horses at Kentucky Derby Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young girl’s dream came true on Monday thanks to the Make A Wish foundation and the Kentucky Derby Museum. Kori, a 9-year-old girl from Florida, has a nervous system disorder but is obsessed with horses. Due to her medical concerns, Kori has never been able to take a vacation with her family together.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
Wave 3
I-71 South reopened ahead of schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Good news for those who drive Interstate 71 as part of their Monday morning commute. The five-mile stretch southbound between I-265 and I-264 reopened over the weekend. Monday was the day repaving work was supposed to be complete, but crews finished ahead of schedule and the...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
Wave 3
Half Price Books workers on Hurstbourne Parkway vote to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at an east Louisville bookstore have won a union election and will now work to negotiate a union contract. Employees of the Half Price Books on Hurstbourne Parkway previously filed with the National Labor Relations Board in Aug. in an attempt to unionize. According to...
WHAS 11
Hometown Proud in Hardin County!
Welcome to Hardin County! A place where business is booming and tourists from far and wide are coming to visit. Host Claudia Coffey and reporter Elle Bottom take you on a trip to see everything from event spaces, fun bakeries and shops, new economical developments, and even learn a little bit of history along the way. To learn more about the places featured in this Hometown Proud, click the following links: Thurman Landing, Hardin County Chamber, Dewster's Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery, House on Helm, Elizabethtown Florist, Fruits, Berries & Boards, Baptist Health, West Point History Museum.
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
Wave 3
Program helping JCPS students get new clothes and school supplies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Newburg Middle School is helping Jefferson County Public Schools students and parents who may be struggling to make ends meet. The school in Louisville is welcoming students and parents to come to the Newburg Closet. The closet provides clothing and school supplies for students. Food and...
Wave 3
Revitalization project hurting New Albany business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Main Street revitalization project has begun. The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some of the businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Christian Johnson is the owner...
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on KY 841 west after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Wave 3
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Updated: 2 hours ago. ZimHi is the first ever FDA-approved injectable Naloxone device that...
