Read full article on original website
Lawana Macey
3d ago
this is so terrible. I know that it is the wrong. My condolences to the family and friends of all the people who lost their loved ones.
Reply
2
Related
KTVU FOX 2
47 Alameda County Sheriff deputies get 'unsatisfactory' on psych evaluations; relieved of duties
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were told on Friday that they were relieved of their law enforcement duties because they received "unsatisfactory" on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, KTVU has learned. That means the deputies – 10% of the force – who received...
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
NBC Bay Area
1 Oakland Police Unit Responds to Dozens of 911 Calls, Reporting Sideshow and Injury. Here's why.
The 911 calls started pouring in at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 21, reporting a growing sideshow at 98th Avenue and Empire Road in Oakland. Callers reported dozens of cars involved and about a hundred spectators. Dispatcher: “Oakland emergency, Dispatcher 10.”. Caller 1: “Yes, we’re having a sideshow. All the...
One arrested in Hayward double homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
Coroner’s office experiencing backlog of autopsies
ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Officials at the Alameda County Coroner’s Office said there is a long backlog of autopsies. Prior to the pandemic there was an average of five pending autopsies at the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau. Now, more than 30 autopsies are still waiting to be examined. An autopsy can take anywhere from […]
Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help
Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Families delay funerals as Alameda County Coroner faces autopsy backlog
OAKLAND, Calif. - Families of recent homicide victims are putting burial plans on hold while they wait for the Alameda County Coroner's office to complete autopsies needed for the investigations. The sheriff's office says they are facing a backlog of cases, and the recent string of killings in Oakland is...
KTVU FOX 2
Violence in Oakland: city records 9 homicides in 7 days
There have now been 95 homicides in the City of Oakland this year. The latest happened Saturday. Now, city officials are calling on the federal government for help.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
NBC Bay Area
Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident
An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
NBC Bay Area
Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment
A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
WATCH: SF burglaries caught on surveillance camera
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video obtained by KRON4. Suspects burglarized a home near Bay and Divisadero streets in the Marina District early Tuesday morning and returned several times to steal more items. “The audacity for them to come back three times is really scary,” […]
Three-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Oakland warehouse
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD. The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD. KRON On […]
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
KTVU FOX 2
Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man
SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
Comments / 10