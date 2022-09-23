ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lawana Macey
3d ago

this is so terrible. I know that it is the wrong. My condolences to the family and friends of all the people who lost their loved ones.

KRON4 News

One arrested in Hayward double homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street  at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Coroner’s office experiencing backlog of autopsies

ALAMEDA CO., Calif. (KRON) — Officials at the Alameda County Coroner’s Office said there is a long backlog of autopsies. Prior to the pandemic there was an average of five pending autopsies at the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau. Now, more than 30 autopsies are still waiting to be examined. An autopsy can take anywhere from […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dozens Gather in Vigil for Man Killed in San Lorenzo Road Rage Incident

An East Bay community gathered Sunday to mourn a man who was killed in a road rage incident exactly one week prior. 30-year-old Rienheart Asuncion was shot at an intersection in San Lorenzo on September 18 and died of his injuries. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating and calls this "a road rage type incident."
SAN LORENZO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

WATCH: SF burglaries caught on surveillance camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video obtained by KRON4. Suspects burglarized a home near Bay and Divisadero streets in the Marina District early Tuesday morning and returned several times to steal more items. “The audacity for them to come back three times is really scary,” […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Three-alarm fire breaks out overnight in Oakland warehouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire late Saturday night, according to a tweet from OFD. The fire occurred near 98th Avenue and Pearmain Street at the Evergreen Pallets Warehouse. Wood pallets were the main items burning with the fire spreading to other warehouses, according to OFD. KRON On […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

