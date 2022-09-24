ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Byron York: Martha's Vineyard freakout ignores real problem

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NFVx_0i7igkqV00

Much of the nation’s political and commentary class had a near-nervous breakdown when 48 Venezuelans who had crossed illegally into the United States arrived at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, not far from the summer homes of some of the country’s wealthiest and best-connected people. When they realized what had happened, many Democrats and allied voices in the media expressed white-hot anger at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who arranged the migrants’ trip. Meanwhile, Vineyard residents volunteered to feed and care for the migrants for 24 hours, after which the National Guard whisked them off the exclusive island.

Now move 2,200 miles west and south, to Del Rio, Texas. During the 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday, according to reporting by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, Border Patrol officers encountered 1,707 illegal crossers in the Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. Officers encountered even more illegal crossers in the El Paso Sector to the west: 1,967 illegal crossings. And in the Yuma Sector still farther west, there were 757 illegal crossings. That is 4,431 illegal crossings in just three of the nine sectors of the U.S.-Mexico border.

So what happened when they crossed illegally into the United States? Were they turned back? Allowed to stay? According to Melugin’s tweet, which is entirely consistent with statistics on the border, only 335 illegal crossers were expelled from the El Paso Sector on what is called a Title 42 expulsion, referring to the rule used to reduce the spread of COVID. In Del Rio, there were 514 expulsions. And in Yuma, there were 39 expulsions.

In total, there were 4,431 illegal crossings in the three sectors in a single 24-hour period, and 888 Title 42 expulsions. That means 3,543 illegal crossers were allowed to stay in the United States. In just three sectors, in just one day.

Whatever number you choose, 4,431 total illegal crossings or 3,543 allowed to stay, the number is a lot bigger than the 48 migrants who landed in Martha’s Vineyard. And yet, the outrage! Critics lined up to call DeSantis’ transfer of illegal crossers to a luxury redoubt in Massachusetts cruel and inhuman and un-American and anti-American and “literally human trafficking” and more. A Boston-based group called Lawyers for Civil Rights demanded that the United States Justice Department and the Massachusetts attorney general investigate and possibly prosecute DeSantis for an alleged “conspiracy to deprive our clients of their liberty and civil rights and interfere with federal immigration proceedings.”

About the same time, we learned that the city of El Paso, led by a Democratic mayor, has been regularly busing illegal border crossers to New York City. Melugin reported that El Paso has sent at least 51 buses with a total of 2,365 migrants to New York since Aug. 23. More buses are on the way. New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams, who has complained that migrants are overwhelming his city’s social services capabilities, and who has bitterly denounced Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s buses to New York, has actually made an agreement with El Paso to accept as many as 200 migrants a day.

OK, so Adams is partisan. So the lawyers on Martha’s Vineyard are hysterical. So much of the press coverage is biased. The problem is that this debate is not about the real problem. Everyone is talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the United States.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that officials have encountered 2,150,639 migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year. There is still one month to go, so the figure will rise. And it does not include the number, somewhere near half a million, of so-called “gotaways,” that is, crossers known to border officials but not apprehended.

Isn’t that the real problem? Isn’t the real problem the enormous numbers of people crossing into the United States? And how to reduce that number? And how to deal with those who do manage to sneak across to make sure that only the relatively small number who have legitimate asylum claims are allowed to stay? Isn’t that the real problem?

Instead of dealing with the real problem, everything the Biden administration has done since Day One has been to increase the incentive for would-be migrants to illegally cross into the United States. Arguing over how best to accommodate illegal crossers, rather than arguing over how best to return the vast majority of them back across the border, increases the incentive for those considering unlawful entry into the United States. They know their arrival might set off a debate over whether they should be allowed to stay in El Paso, or be sent to Martha’s Vineyard, but either way, they stay in the United States — their ultimate goal. The current argument over the DeSantis flight does nothing to address what is happening on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Byron York
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox Reporter Refuses to Translate Migrant’s Comments: ‘Wouldn’t Look Good on Live TV’

A Fox News correspondent covering the buses of migrants that arrived outside the Vice President’s home on Thursday decided to try and communicate with some in Spanish—that is, until he couldn’t bother trying anymore.Griff Jenkins began approaching some of the migrants sent to the Naval Observatory early Thursday morning, using his minimal Spanish to try to speak to some of them. In standard Fox News fashion, Jenkins got one to contradict a purported claim by Vice President Kamala Harris (who he calls “President Harris” in Spanish) that the border is closed. (Harris actually said the border was “secure”). But his...
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#United Nations#Venezuelans#Democrats#The National Guard#Fox News#The Del Rio Sector#U S Mexico#The El Paso Sector#The Yuma Sector
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Mad about migrant flights? Open-border liberals should look in mirror to see who's really breaking the law

Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have done the American people a huge favor. With their chartered flights and buses carrying illegal aliens to elite coastal enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard and liberal sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago, they have single-handedly exposed the left’s hypocrisy on border security and illegal immigration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
creators.com

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
IMMIGRATION
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy