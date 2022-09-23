ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3

Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Khalil Herbert: Carries offense after Monty injury

Herbert rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He also caught both of his targets for 12 yards. Herbert made an immediate impact after David Montgomery exited with a knee/ankle injury in the first quarter, racking up 30 yards on his next three attempts, including an 11-yard touchdown to cap the drive on which Montgomery was injured. The second-year running back continued to excel after halftime, ripping off a 52-yard run in the third quarter before powering in a one-yard touchdown four plays later. Herbert should be a priority waiver pickup where available ahead of a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos hire former Ravens coach to help with game day decisions

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as a coaching factory over the course of their franchise history. They mold young coaches over the course of many years, and organizations throughout the NFL then hire them away for other roles. However, even veteran coaches who have been on the Baltimore staff have allure to teams, and the Denver Broncos are the most recent team to bring a former Ravens coach on board.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush

Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return

Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle

Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR

Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role

Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Misses practice Saturday

Taylor was absent from Saturday's practice due to a personal issue, but he's expected to be ready to play in Monday's Week 3 matchup against Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Taylor has yet to take a snap this season, but he's the clear-cut backup to starter Daniel Jones. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand

Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday

Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD

