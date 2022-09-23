Read full article on original website
England’s Dean in tears after Mankad run-out seals India’s ODI clean sweep
Fans at Lord’s booed as India’s Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-strikers end to seal a 16-run victory in the final ODI, with the tourists winning the series 3-0
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL
Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration
Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
Geelong eviscerate Sydney by 81 points in AFL grand final win for the ages
This decider, on return to a full house of 100,024 at the MCG after a two-year hiatus, was a famous victory for the ages
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup
After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
England v Germany: Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of squad
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's Euros through injury, has made just one international appearance this year and was an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy. Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and...
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
Ian Brown fans criticise Stone Roses frontman's 'disrespectful' gig
Fans of Ian Brown say they were left disappointed after the opening night of his tour featured no band, with the singer performing to backing tracks. The Stone Roses frontman performed a 23-song set at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday night, with no one accompanying him on stage. A number...
