ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool aim to show club back where it belongs in WSL

Date: Sunday 25 September Time: 18:45 BST Venue: Anfield. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app. It has been far from plain sailing for Liverpool since they last competed at the top end of the Women's Super League - but now they are back and hoping to make their mark.
WORLD
BBC

Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration

Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Usman Qadir
Person
Ben Duckett
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Sam Curran
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Khushdil Shah
Person
Reece Topley
BBC

Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup

After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
BASKETBALL
BBC

England v Germany: Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of squad

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been included in England's matchday squad for Monday's Nations League match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, who missed last year's Euros through injury, has made just one international appearance this year and was an unused substitute in Friday's defeat by Italy. Fikayo Tomori, Jarrod Bowen and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#International Cricket#Karachi England
BBC

Ian Brown fans criticise Stone Roses frontman's 'disrespectful' gig

Fans of Ian Brown say they were left disappointed after the opening night of his tour featured no band, with the singer performing to backing tracks. The Stone Roses frontman performed a 23-song set at O2 Academy Leeds on Sunday night, with no one accompanying him on stage. A number...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy