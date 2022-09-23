ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark charter school’s Black educators, community members speak out about inequities

By Jessie Gomez
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzBVV_0i7igTn200

Great Oaks Legacy Charter School administrators, teachers, parents, alumni, and students packed a third-floor classroom at Downtown Elementary School on Thursday to unleash frustrations that they say have been building for years.

One by one, at the monthly meeting of the board of trustees, they described their failed attempts at getting board members to address pay inequity, lack of resources, and the recent firing of the high school’s dean of students. They also raised concerns about racist practices, disparate treatment, and emails about their concerns that had gone unanswered for months.

Great Oaks, one of Newark’s largest charter school operators, has several campuses in the city with grades pre-K-12 and serves mostly students of color, with Black students making up about 89% of enrollment in 2019-2020, according to the most recent comparative data available. According to Great Oaks’ “Fair Employment Practices,” school leaders “seek to have its staff demographics mirror that of the population of the students it serves,” but speakers such as Lisa Powell felt students and staff do not have diverse representation at the school.

During the meeting, Powell, chief academic officer for elementary schools, expressed her frustration about the charter school’s support for students with disabilities and her complaints over prejudiced treatment.

“I want to admit it’s embarrassing for me to be here, especially as a Black woman who’s lived in Newark for 54 years,” Powell said. “I have to sit in front of a board for a school that I work for and bring up the issues of microaggressions, paternalism, and discrimination as it relates to institutionalized racism.”

Great Oaks founder and executive director, Jared Taillefer, led Thursday night’s meeting and said the board would respond to all concerns within 30 days, echoing a promise made during May’s board meeting in response to issues over pay inequities and discrimination, according to administrators and teachers at Thursday’s meeting.

“Great Oaks Legacy Charter School and the Board of Trustees take all of these concerns very seriously,” said chief strategy officer Dominick DiFalco, in an email to Chalkbeat Newark. “Feedback is paramount to us, and the voices of our school community matter deeply. We will respond as swiftly as possible and look forward to continuing to listen as we work to address the issues that were raised.”

At Thursday’s meeting, trustee Dr. Karma Warren pressed the board to provide answers to the school community after several educators claimed their emails have not received a response.

“This was something that was presented in May and it is now almost October and we’re still having the same thing being presented to us,” said Warren over speaker phone during the meeting. “And I just want to know what we’re doing?”

Over the last five years, Powell said, she had sent numerous emails to board members, spoken with her immediate supervisor, and talked to charter school lawyers to discuss issues about the education provided to students with disabilities and the disparate treatment she’s received as a Black woman after raising concerns with her superiors. Powell did not name any staff members at the meeting but said her emails to the board and conversations with other school leaders include detailed information about what she’s experienced at the charter school.

“What they’re doing with students [with disabilities] is not aligned with what the state says they can and cannot do,” Powell added. “I’m speaking on behalf of students, teachers, and leaders and I’m looking for a resolution. It’s taken me five years to get here and I don’t think it’s fair.”

Dr. Juli-Anne Benjamin, Great Oaks director of curriculum instruction for K-8 grade, also raised concerns over pay inequity with her salary when compared to her predecessors and others serving in her role. At the meeting, Benjamin, an educator for the last 29 years, said there is pay disparity between white educators at the charter school and Black staffers and other staffers of color.

She has also been discussing her contract with Taillefer and the interim chief people officer since May.

“I want to make sure that I am communicating the racism, prejudice, the discriminatory practices that are happening as a Black educator and Black scholar here in Newark, New Jersey,” said Benjamin, a former New York City public schools educator. “I am unsure if you received my email about my inequities and the lived experiences and history of what I’ve experienced here at Great Oaks.”

Teachers also spoke out about wages and asked board members to release a pay scale and pay information for certified and uncertified teachers.

Amanda Hernandez, who was placed as a lead special education teacher this school year, said she was promised a stipend for her coverage but has not received the extra compensation in over a month. She also raised concerns over the lack of resources for her new role, missing services required in a student’s Individualized Education Program, and a mold spot growing in the corner of her classroom.

“I would like some follow-up on that as well and in writing, if we should expect to get compensated and actual verbiage for long-term and short-term coverage is as far as stipends go,” Hernandez added.

Students speak out against firing of high school dean of students

More than half of the meeting room was filled with parents, students, and alumni describing a decline in the high school’s culture and student behavior after charter school leaders suddenly fired Kyle Ramsay, the high school’s former dean, over the summer. Ramsay, a Black man and Great Oaks employee for the last seven years, was a “role model” for students often helping them navigate home and school life, student and parent speakers said.

“The person that helps the students is here, Mr. Ramsay, and they got rid of him,” said one of the parents at the meeting while pointing at Ramsay in the room. “That was our go-to, that was my safety key.”

Alumni and students took turns describing the help Ramsay provided them during their time in high school. Many said they would not have graduated without his support. Likaya Tillman, a 2019 alumni, said she lost a Black teacher every year during her time at the high school.

“You need to hire more diverse teachers. You need to be more selective of who you are hiring,” said Tillman at the meeting. “You need to hire teachers that can connect with Black students, not fire them.”

According to Ramsay’s attorney, Rachel Ramsay-Lowe, the former dean was fired in July after being sick with COVID and missing a Zoom meeting, which he expressed to his bosses at the time. Ramsay-Lowe said the former dean was never served a RICE notice, a letter from the board with its intention to discuss Ramsay’s employment, or a written warning regarding his employment. Ramsay was fired after “failing to meet expectations,” according to his termination letter.

After the public comments, board trustee Michael Duffy said he would review the emails and issues raised during the meeting and would discuss next steps with board members internally.

Still, many in the Great Oaks school community were not convinced anything would change.

“I don’t really believe anything is going to be done,” Powell said, “but I’m hoping it will since we are here to support Black children in a Black community.”

Jessie Gomez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

NY’s Teacher of the Year says he’s a ‘rebel with a cause’

On a recent Friday morning, a group of freshman students flagged down their chemistry teacher, Billy Green. Students were in pods, tasked with completing math equations related to physical chemistry and then presenting them to Green for points. After several failed attempts, the group of students at Harlem’s A. Philip Randolph Campus High School finally felt ready and threw up their hands. But when Green walked over, the students hadn’t decided who would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

State stops construction of Newark high school of architecture and design

When a new high school focusing on skilled trades, interior design, and architecture was introduced to the public last year, Superintendent Roger León called it an “unheard initiative” to provide students with unique internships and apprenticeships in the field. At an invite-only ceremony in May, school and city officials, developers, and architects gathered at the future site of the new Newark High School of Architecture and Interior Design, as León and other...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

3 Bronx charters named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Only three New York City public schools made this year’s list of National Blue Ribbon Schools, and all were charter schools located in the Bronx, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s picks released Friday. The Bronx’s Icahn Charter School 2, New Visions Charter High School for Advanced Math & Science II, and South Bronx Classical Charter III were among 297 schools across the country winning the honor. All three were recognized...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC drops vaccine mandate for student athletes and extracurriculars

Students who participate in a range of extracurricular activities including sports will no longer face a COVID vaccine requirement, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday, ending the only mandate that applied to public school students.In August 2021, the city announced that students participating in “high risk” extracurricular activities must be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a policy that covered roughly 20,000 students in the Public School Athletic League who play sports ranging from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Education
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
Chalkbeat

Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff

When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds.     His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Where are New York state test results? Here’s what we know.

After multiple years of pandemic disruptions to student learning, there is little data on how New York City students have fared. City officials refused to release the results of their own assessments of student performance last year. And while the state education department sent standardized test results in reading and math to local school districts — which distributed them to schools and families — officials instructed districts not to release the scores to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

41% of NYC students were chronically absent last school year

About 41% of New York City students were chronically absent, missing at least 18 days of last school year, according to city data released Friday.The figures from the Mayor’s Management Report show that as the city required all students to return to class in person last school year for the first time since March 2020, hundreds of thousands of children still missed large stretches of instruction. Last year’s chronic absenteeism rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC shelves $202 million plan to create a universal curriculum

On his way out of office, former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an ambitious $202 million plan to create a universal K-12 reading and math curriculum by fall 2023, promising lessons and materials that reflected the diversity of the city’s students.But after months of uncertainty, Mayor Eric Adams is not creating a math and reading curriculum from scratch, Chalkbeat has learned.An education department spokesperson said the previous administration’s vision was not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Powell
Chalkbeat

NYC’s pre-K workers, programs say they’re in limbo after reorganization

After a summer of scrambling to replace two teachers and getting her preschool classrooms ready for the fall, Joanne Derwin opened her email last week to find some news: The extra support that programs like hers received from the education department was “being reimagined.” That’s probably why, Derwin realized, she hadn’t heard from the instructional coordinator or social worker whose help over the years had been “transformational.” An instructional coordinator helps teachers plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark charter school celebrates new building in West Ward

After sharing space with a neighboring Newark elementary charter school last year, Fairmount Heights Middle School students are calling a new building home. On Wednesday, the middle school students and staff welcomed dozens of community members and education professionals to the ribbon-cutting of the new 32,000-square-foot facility in the West Ward and celebrated the completion of the pre-pandemic project.Operated by the Great Oaks Legacy Charter School network, the new middle school is...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

What Asian American students want from history instruction in NYC schools

This story initially appeared in the Hechinger Report on Sept. 19, 2022.There’s a new look to history classes in New York City schools: a curriculum in Asian American and Pacific Islander history. Its creators say they’ve felt a a surge of support, in part because the idea could provide long-term solutions to help combat the extraordinary rise in hate crimes targeting all Asian Americans seen since the beginning of the pandemic. It could also help resolve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Tensions high as NYC soon starts middle, high school admissions season

Tensions are rising ahead of an anticipated announcement about whether New York City middle and high schools will fully bring back selective admissions for the first time since the pandemic.Removing test scores, attendance, and other “screens” from the selection process helped move the needle on desegregating the nation’s largest public school system, integration advocates said.  But families who support selective admissions thought the changes — sparked by pandemic-related learning disruptions — unfairly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Charter School#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Pre K 12#Great Oaks
Chalkbeat

Newark to get new schools, NJ officials say

As part of a larger project to address overcrowding in some of New Jersey’s poorest school districts, state officials approved two new schools in Newark, a district that’s dealt with rundown buildings for decades. The Schools Development Authority (SDA) granted two new pre-K through eighth grade schools in Newark, along with 14 other projects across the state, according to a press release issued by the agency last Thursday. The project is part...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Harlem chemistry teacher named NY’s teacher of the year

For the first time in four years, the state’s Teacher of the Year award went to an educator from the five boroughs, the New York Board of Regents announced Tuesday.Billy Green, 42, who teaches chemistry at A. Phillip Randolph Campus High School in West Harlem, is starting his 20th year of teaching in New York City, according to the state teachers union. He taught science at the East River Academy at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark Public Schools go mask optional starting Sept. 12

Newark Public Schools will go mask optional starting Monday, the district announced after the conclusion of the first week of school and following opposition from some families who became impatient with the ongoing mandate.“Given our review of multiple indicators and with the advice of the Newark Health Department and our healthcare partners this evening, the mask mandate is lifted beginning Monday,” the district announced in a post on Friday evening on...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Inside the effort to protect students from neighborhood gun violence

Cars streaked past Bashir Muhammad Ptah Akinyele last month as he stood at the corner of a busy intersection across from a high school, baking under the midday sun. Then he stepped off the curb and faced the oncoming traffic.Desperation drove Akinyele to join the street protest, as it had many times before. A veteran teacher in Newark, New Jersey, Akinyele can name well over 40 former students who have been...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
Chalkbeat

At 59 NYC high schools, a chance for tech and finance apprenticeships up to $25 an hour

To help prepare students for careers, New York City is launching an apprenticeship program that aims to place 3,000 students in companies focused on finance, technology and business operations over the next three years, officials announced Monday.Since taking the helm of the nation’s largest school system in January, Chancellor David Banks repeatedly promised he would bolster internships, hands-on work experiences, and partnerships with major corporations. Monday’s announcement represents the first glimpse...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Back-to-school in NYC: 6 education issues to watch

Larger classes. Fewer opportunities for music and art. Not enough counselors to address students’ emotional toll. Too much time learning on computers even when in the classroom. These are some of the concerns on the minds of educators and parents as New York City students return on Thursday, marking the first full year with Mayor Eric Adams and Chancellor David Banks helming the nation’s largest school district.Many educators and families are heading...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Eric Adams touts NYC’s literacy efforts in school year kickoff

On his inaugural first day of school since taking office, Mayor Eric Adams and his schools chief David Banks made no secret of their top priority: improving literacy instruction in a system where the majority of third through eighth graders are not considered proficient readers.They pointed to new efforts requiring that elementary schools use reading curriculums rooted in phonics and highlighted plans to ramp up screening for reading challenges including dyslexia.“You’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Budget cuts, asylum seekers, COVID changes: NYC’s first day of school brings joy and jitters

This article is part of an ongoing collaboration between Chalkbeat and THE CITY.A stereo blasted pop and reggaeton as families filed Thursday morning onto the basketball courts outside of P.S. 503 in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park to line up for their new classes. Some children ran into the arms of friends or favorite staffers as others stayed close to parents before the building doors opened.“You ready for school?” assistant principal Kenia Otero-Laro...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy