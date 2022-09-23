ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Do You Have What It Takes To Be The Next Monte Bear?

Monte the University Of Montana Grizzly mascot, is one of the most loved characters in Missoula, and the state of Montana. Do you have what it takes to fill those shoes?. I have to admit we have one of the coolest sports mascots around. Monte the Grizzly Bear is a Missoula legend. Watching the Grizzlies dominate on the field is fun, but watching Monte cruise into Washington Grizzly stadium on a Harley carrying a Montana flag really brings it all home. Getting the crowd amped up is just a small part of being Monte, however.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season

While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Shoplifting#Sword#Equestrian#St Patrick Hospital
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street

(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Victims identified in Missoula crash

MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KULR8

14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Archery Bull Down

Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy