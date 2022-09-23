Read full article on original website
Missoula Bystanders Intervene to Stop Parking Garage Assault
On September 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were informed of a 911 call that was placed by a female who reported that her ex-boyfriend, Sadi Nazriev, had assaulted her in a parking garage. An officer responded to search for Nazriev because he was familiar with Nazriev from previous law...
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
Missoula Cold Case murder solved after 30 years
It's a crime that's gone unsolved for 30 years, but there is now a suspect in the murder of a Missoula man.
SOS Missoula Fair Has Your Winter Gear Montana Powder Hounds
If indications hold it should be a great year for all things SNOW! For lovers of winter recreation on skis and boards that is sweet, sweet music no matter the genre! Time to start getting your gear and assorted paraphrenia ready ahead of the season and perfect timing for Missoula’s traditional SOS Fair and Winter Gear swap.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Do You Have What It Takes To Be The Next Monte Bear?
Monte the University Of Montana Grizzly mascot, is one of the most loved characters in Missoula, and the state of Montana. Do you have what it takes to fill those shoes?. I have to admit we have one of the coolest sports mascots around. Monte the Grizzly Bear is a Missoula legend. Watching the Grizzlies dominate on the field is fun, but watching Monte cruise into Washington Grizzly stadium on a Harley carrying a Montana flag really brings it all home. Getting the crowd amped up is just a small part of being Monte, however.
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season
While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
LOL: Strange Things About Missoula That Might Prove It Doesn’t Exist
There are lots of whacky conspiracy theories out there. Like have you heard that the Easter bunny controls the weather? That's crazy, he's too busy painting eggs to have time for weather, duh. But there's one conspiracy theory that should be considered a conspiracy fact— are you ready?. Missoula,...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
NBCMontana
Victims identified in Missoula crash
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the names of four individuals who died in the two-vehicle crash at Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road on Sept. 13. Sheriff TJ McDermott announced 27-year-old Jordan L. Armijo of St. Ignatius, 17-year-old Tekla N. McKain of Missoula, 40-year-old Larry D. Old Horn and 58-year-old Sheri M. Old Horn of Missoula died from crash related injuries.
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
KULR8
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Trial set for Missoula man accused of shooting father in 2021
The trial for a Missoula man accused of shooting his father to death in 2021 has been set for February 2023.
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Archery Bull Down
Scott Collinsworth, from Fort Peck Marina, filled his bull elk tag with his good buddy, William Kitchin, from Missoula.
