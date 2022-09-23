Read full article on original website
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines
For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
United Airlines threatens to stop service at New York's JFK Airport unless federal regulators let it run more flights there
United initially left JFK in 2015 but returned in 2021. It had leased many of its flight slots to Delta Air Lines on the way out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
Aeroflot says it ordered more than 300 'fully Russified' airliners. Take a look at the Ikrut MC-21 jet the airline claims will be its new flagship.
Russia's MC-21, which is still in production, is getting a new homegrown engine to replace the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G that formally powered the jet.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
Thrillist
Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights
This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US. On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.
Air Canada’s Aeroplan Credit Card Is Worth it for U.S. Travelers
Even if you have no plans to visit Canada, the Aeroplan Credit Card by Air Canada offers points that can be used on 45 other airlines and counting that serve more than 1,300 global destinations.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
In the 'Aviation Oscars', Delta is the best US airline – but it's still ranked only 24th in the world
Southwest Airlines trailed more than ten spots behind Delta at number 35, followed by JetBlue Airways at 41.
