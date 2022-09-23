ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These Are the 5 Most Reliable U.S. Airlines

For the best odds of an on-time arrival, book with one of these airlines. The 10 largest U.S. airlines had 75.9% of their flights arrive on time over the first half of this year. On-time arrival rates by airline ranged from 61.6% to 82.1%. When flying on major U.S. airlines,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Jfk Airport#Linus Business#Linus Travel#Delta Air Lines#European
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Spirit Is Celebrating the First Day of Fall with Cheap Flights

This week may mark the official end of summer, but save your whining. Spirit Airlines is celebrating the start of fall with cheap fares across the US. On Friday, the budget-friendly carrier is kicking off its seasonal sale with low fares—some of which start at just $46—to over 90 destinations domestically. You can snag flights beginning at 10 am ET on September 23 through 11:59 pm ET on September 24 for travel between October 1 and November 19, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

AFAR

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way. 

 https://www.afar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy