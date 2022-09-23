ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Hampton University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Steeped in history and tradition, Hampton University is a progressive institution of higher education that draws from its past while charting a course for the future. Located along the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University’s roots reach deep into the history of this nation...
HAMPTON, VA
Newport News, VA
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their …. Reducing crime with a holistic approach. Doctor shares tips for parents during Childhood Obesity …. Mystery surrounds disappearance...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Ronald Diggs (Portsmouth City Council)

Ronald Diggs is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Apartment Complex In Newport News Sells For $32 Million

Newport News-An apartment complex in Newport News was recently sold for more than $30 million. Berkadia reported the sale of the 256-unit development on September 22. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account and read the article for free. Transact gives you $3...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth. Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. …. Virginia Task Force 2 deploys ahead of Hurricane …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash …. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

