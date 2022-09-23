Read full article on original website
3 more Portsmouth employees no longer work with city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More change is coming to Portsmouth City Hall. In a season of high turnover, 13News Now learned three key officials — including the deputy city manager — have left their posts. It is not yet clear to the public whether the three city leaders...
Newport News Police Department holding donation drive for survivors of domestic violence
The Newport News Police Department’s Domestic Violence Team will be collecting donations for survivors of domestic violence, starting Oct. 1, 2022, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Candidate Profile: Robert Coleman (Newport News City Council)
Robert Coleman is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene files appeal to consider case against City, several leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene wants a higher court to review her lawsuit against the city and several of its high-profile leaders. Court documents filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Friday show Greene and her attorneys want the Virginia Court of Appeals to look over her case.
A child is once again a victim of gun violence in Hampton Roads
So far this year, CHKD says they've treated 14 children for gunshot wounds, but that is on track to be lower than the 34 in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their …. Reducing crime with a holistic approach. Doctor shares tips for parents during Childhood Obesity …. Mystery surrounds disappearance...
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth. Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. …. Virginia Task Force 2 deploys ahead of Hurricane …. 4-year-old boy fatally shot in Suffolk, man charged …. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to...
No respite for tenants of condemned Newport News apartment building
A court hearing reveals that repairs to the Seaview Lofts apartment building will still take weeks to complete.
2 men walked into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wounds
The call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound incident
Portsmouth Police are investigating a walk-in gunshot wound incident where two men were seriously injured
MMMBT over-height sensor issue led to hefty morning delays, per VDOT
As of 9:55 a.m. on Monday, the over-height sensors are operating under the backup system while crews are actively working to figure out what created the technical issue and how to fix it.
Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash …. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old...
Norfolk Public Schools seek community input on future of Maury High School
According to a news release, in August HBA Architecture presented four plans to the City of Norfolk School Board.
19-year-old out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting
A 19-year-old is out of jail on bond after police say he helped get rid of a murder weapon.
Sunday Sitdown: Norfolk’s Greek Festival returns
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police. The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m. Police didn't identify...
