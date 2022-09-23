ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
VIRGINIA STATE
PORTSMOUTH, VA
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
PORTSMOUTH, VA
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Greek Festival is returning in full force to Norfolk. For over 30 years, the festival has been a staple in the community. With it returning in just a few weeks, John Katsias sat down for an edition of Sunday Sitdowns to explain what people can expect.
NORFOLK, VA
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in Portsmouth early Saturday morning, according to police. The Portsmouth Police Department said it happened in the 200 block of Dale Drive, which is close to Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard, shortly before 4:15 a.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

