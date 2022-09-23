Read full article on original website
Library kicks off scarecrow contest
The Cherry Hill Public Library unveiled this year’s scarecrow contestants for its biannual scarecrow contest, created in 2020 as a way to engage the community in the fall. Throughout September, interested residents could register for the contest and were provided with hay, pantyhose, burlap sacks, twine, newspaper and wood stakes. From there, participants used their own creativity to build and decorate scarecrows.
Camden County celebrates its history throughout October
The Camden County History Alliance invites the public to join us for Camden County History Month from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022, when over thirty participating historic sites and history organizations throughout Camden County will be open with special exhibits, reenactments, and guided tours for adults and children, both in-person and virtual, spanning centuries of history. The vast majority of the more than seventy events and activities during the month are free.
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
Letter to the Editor: Kathy Zippilli
As a resident who went through Cherry Hill schools in the 70’s, and as a parent whose grown children went through Cherry Hill schools, I am strongly in favor of the bond referendum! Our children are our future and if the children of today are going to solve the problems of tomorrow, they deserve the best that we can offer them.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
American Legion Post 372 to hold car show
On Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 372 will hold a car show at its post, 1532 Martin Ave. Cherry Hill. The show will feature cars and trucks to be judged by a three-person panel. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, games like cornhole and a rockwall brought by the New Jersey National Guard. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle, and ends on Sept. 29 at noon. Day of registration is $25 per vehicle. Participants in the car show will have the opportunity to win trophies such as people’s choice and commander’s choice, where the American Legion Post Commander finds his favorite vehicles.
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
Bassetts Ice Cream, Classic Local Brand, Moved on Decades Ago from Downright Stubborn Employee
This vintage ice cream churn got its power from what today would be considered an unusual source but was common in 1861 mass-production practices. Philadelphia’s Bassetts Ice Cream, recognized as the oldest ice cream company in the U.S., remains a favorite among collar county consumers. But its appeal is national, thanks to web sales and a shipping policy that sends pints to dessert lovers across the country.
Community addresses bond referendum at board meeting
The township board of education meeting on Sept. 20 was the last full board session before the $363 million bond referendum on Oct. 6 that, if passed, would fund projects at all 19 Cherry Hill schools and allow the district to receive $113 million of state funding toward debt service.
PhillyBite
New Charcuterie and Salumeria Shop Opens in Philadelphia
- A new charcuterie and salumeria opened in South Philadelphia. Heavy Metal Sausage Co. grew from a pop-up to a permanent location in South Philly, founded by charcuterie and salumi enthusiasts from France and Italy. Customers can pick up sandwiches or a charcuterie board to go. The menu features dishes like Poppe's Sandwich, which includes a beutelwurst, lettuce, and green garlic aioli. They can also order a chef's selection of charcuterie with pickles.
phillyvoice.com
Barnes & Noble on Rittenhouse Square moving to a smaller Center City location
The Barnes & Noble store across from Rittenhouse Square is moving to another Center City location after spending 25 years at 1805 Walnut St. The store will reopen inside a smaller, two-floor storefront at 1708 Chestnut Street after its current lease ends next spring. Its current location inside The Alison building has 24,000 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, spread over three floors. The new location will be 19,000 square feet and include new furniture designs and bookcases, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported.
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Cherry Hill School District to hold omicron variant vaccination and booster clinic
A COVID-19 Omicron Variant Vaccination and Booster Clinic for ages 3 years and up will take place on Sept. 28, 2022 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Kilmer Elementary School, 2900 West Chapel Ave. You do not have to attend the Cherry Hill Public Schools to participate in the clinic.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
Cherry Hill Police Deparmtent participate in Coffee with a Cop
Wednesday, Oct. 5 is National Coffee with a Cop day, a day dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement and the public. To celebrate, the Cherry Hill Police Department is partnering with Chick Fil A to meet with our residents for some coffee and conversation!. - Advertisement...
Trentonian
Heavy support for Trenton light rail expansion (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Ride the River Line Light Rail from Trenton to Camden and many storylines develop. The NJ Transit hybrid rail system includes 21 stations and moves along the Delaware River while window seats offer vistas of natural environment. A 34-mile ride from Trenton to Camden takes about one hour and five...
New Hope House, Once Owned by Famous Philadelphia Artist, Hits the Market
The New Hope home was once owned by a famous artist from Philadelphia.Image via Friends of the Delaware Canal at Facebook. An 1861 New Hope cottage that once belonged to Mary Elizabeth Price, an Impressionist painter and member of the female group of artists known as the Philadelphia Ten, has hit the market for $1.1 million, writes Angela Serratore for The New York Times.
This Pennsylvania City Is One Of The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Can you guess which city it is?
