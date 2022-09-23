On Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Post 372 will hold a car show at its post, 1532 Martin Ave. Cherry Hill. The show will feature cars and trucks to be judged by a three-person panel. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks, games like cornhole and a rockwall brought by the New Jersey National Guard. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle, and ends on Sept. 29 at noon. Day of registration is $25 per vehicle. Participants in the car show will have the opportunity to win trophies such as people’s choice and commander’s choice, where the American Legion Post Commander finds his favorite vehicles.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO