Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance

Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
COLUMBUS, OH
Rece Davis
The Spun

Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game

Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today

Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Sec Football#College Gameday#American Football#College Football#Espn#Vols#Sec
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset

Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
KNOXVILLE, TN

