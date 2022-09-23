Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Many takes down Arch Manning, Newman in much-hyped Louisiana 2A showdown
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many's Jeremiah James courtesy of Jeremiah James' Twitter page MANY, La. – For five months, the matchup between Many and Newman built up in anticipation. It did not fail to live up to hype as the Tigers defeated the Greenies, 25-17, Friday at John W. Curtis Tiger ...
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game
Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad. The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other. A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and...
SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win
Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
Look: This Tennessee Fan Is Going Viral Today
Tennessee football fans are out in full force to cheer on the Volunteers vs. No. 20 Florida this Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. One fan in particular is taking his fanhood to the extreme. A Tennessee fan died his impressive beard orange and white to match the Tennessee end-zone designs. Take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
Former Vols' quarterbacks, commits by the numbers in Week 4
The 2022 college football season kicked off Aug. 27 with Week 0. Week 4 took place Sept. 22-24. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Hendon Hooker completed 22-of-28 passing attempts for 349 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, while recording 112...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset
Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
Vyson Lang feeling ‘love’ from Tennessee after official visit weekend
Pike Road, Alabama offensive lineman Vyson Lang has been in constant contact with the Tennessee staff over the last several months. This weekend he was in Knoxville for his official visit and left town all smiles. Volquest caught up with the 3-star offensive lineman to get a feel with where...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4
There's a new No. 1 after a Week 4 that saw more close games than anyone could have predicted.
Comments / 1