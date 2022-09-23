Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar
Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
myhorrynews.com
High school notebook: Mass changes could be on tap for this week’s football games
Ed Piotrowski didn’t even make it out of the weekend before five area football coaches started asking for advice on Friday’s games. The longtime WPDE meteorologist isn’t able to deliver better news. Due to the likely effects of Hurricane Ian and a high-pressure system to the north,...
High School Football schedule changes for Week 6
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – With Hurricane Ian approaching the southeast later this week, some of our high school football games have been moved up to Wednesday/Thursday night. Below are the changes with the bottom school being the home team. WEDNESDAY NIGHT CONTESTS: Porter-GaudTrinity Collegiate – 6:30pm Pinewood PrepPee Dee Academy – 6:30pm SumterSocastee – 7pm […]
WMBF
High school football games rescheduled due to possible tropical weather
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Tropical Storm Ian. The following games will not be played Friday, per school officials:. Socastee High School Athletic Director Joshua Vinson also tweeted...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Hurricane Ian. Horry County Schools released the changes to the football schedule as the district continues to monitor the storm and its track.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, tornadoes to Horry County
Hurricane Ian is expected to downgrade by the time it reaches the Carolinas later in the week and could bring isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and rough surf to Horry County. Rainfall is expected to start later in the day Thursday, with the heaviest rains Friday and Saturday, said Mark Bacon,...
WMBF
New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Joe Hofflinger suffered from hernias for more than 30 years until a surgeon reassured him it could be fixed with the help of a robot. Hofflinger had feared going under the knife after a surgery in his early 20s left him with weeks of painful recovery and eventually five large abdominal hernias.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
Coastal Observer
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
Police discover skeletal remains in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown. According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.” GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation. The exact location of the […]
Video: SpaceX launch seen from Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S. […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
WMBF
What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back. Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify. This cook-off determines who can claim the title...
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
Man suspected in Sumter shootings arrested in Myrtle Beach along with missing teenage girl
SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) — A man linked by police to several recent shootings in the Sumter area was arrested over the weekend in Myrtle Beach along with a teenage girl who had been reported missing, police said. Jamal Davon Prince, 19, was being held Monday afternoon at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sumter police […]
Coastal Observer
Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race
There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
Peagler Picks: Local on the Water in North Myrtle Beach provides family-friendly atmosphere, live music
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you want to get the family out to enjoy some live music and good food, then you’ll need to head to North Myrtle Beach for Local on the Water. The restaurant is located at 1525 13th Ave. North and features live music weekly. Local country superstar Faith Bardill […]
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
