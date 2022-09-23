On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 pm, the Danville Police Department will host a Pass the Perspective event. The location will be in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) room at the new DPD Headquarters on 1 Community Way (temporarily 2291 Memorial Drive). Pass the Perspective is hosted by the Community Engagement Unit and allows residents to experience the officers’ training simulation. This helps provide a deeper understanding of how officers make split-second decisions in very high-pressure situations. The Danville Police Department invites all youth in our area who are interested in completing the simulation to reach out to Corporal Brooks at 434-797-8898, ext. 4.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO