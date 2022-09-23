ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Pass the Perspective at Danville police headquarters

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 pm, the Danville Police Department will host a Pass the Perspective event. The location will be in the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives (MILO) room at the new DPD Headquarters on 1 Community Way (temporarily 2291 Memorial Drive). Pass the Perspective is hosted by the Community Engagement Unit and allows residents to experience the officers’ training simulation. This helps provide a deeper understanding of how officers make split-second decisions in very high-pressure situations. The Danville Police Department invites all youth in our area who are interested in completing the simulation to reach out to Corporal Brooks at 434-797-8898, ext. 4.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia cold cases gaining added attention through website

RICHMOND — As families, friends and law enforcement gather for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website, which is available to the public, is a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
DANVILLE, VA
Danville, VA
wfxrtv.com

48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko's 16th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WJHL

2 indicted for alleged murders inside Southwest Virginia prisons

SW Va. (WJHL) – Two men have been indicted in connection to two separate inmate deaths within local Virginia Department of Corrections facilities. Justin Crenshaw, 34, has been indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of Gregory Pierce, 47, on November 20, 2021 at Wallens Ridge State Prison, according to a release […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Patrick County Accident

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Patrick County Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred while the vehicle was being pursued by the Patrick County Sheriff's Office. A stolen 1987 Jeep Comanche was traveling south on Route 8, when it attempted an abrupt turn onto...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison's Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive "heritage area and trail" that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Kenneth Carroll Scarce

On the morning of September 17, 2022, while having his morning coffee and after watching the sun rise over his farm, Kenneth Carroll Scarce (KC), 83, departed this life and was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven. KC, the oldest of five children, was born in Danville, VA to Irving...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as "Little Ronnie," is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. "The Pittsylvania...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

