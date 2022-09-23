Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Spectacular fall weather locally as we track Hurricane Ian nearing Florida
A cold front leaves us with warm fall days, low humidity and cool mornings all week. -- David Yeomans
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
Bob Hall Pier demolished to make room for new design
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An iconic piece of Bob Hall Pier is no longer standing -- the pier itself. The pier’s demolition phase began this summer, and now, the pier that used to connect to Mikel May’s restaurant isn’t there anymore. According to Nueces County Coastal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There's a whole lot of (milk)shakin' going on at the new Sandi's Diner
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A step back in time is what you'll now find at the former Hamlin Pharmacy location. The new Sandi's Diner opened there Monday, and folks were eager to show up and re-live a piece of the past. Hamlin Pharmacy may not be serving up soda...
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
Central Texas man makes Top 25 in US Mullet Championship
But there's much more to this competition than just the hairstyle. It benefits a charity that gives back to veterans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery receives Purple Heart designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery received a special designation Monday morning. The Texas Veterans Land Board and the Military Order of the Purple Heart named the cemetery a Purple Heart cemetery during a ceremony Monday morning. Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598 Commander...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
Airport Now Going After Orlando and Las Vegas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kim Barrientos is glad the Corpus Christi International Airport is adding more options, but she said she likes like the idea of nonstop flights to places she wants to go. "It needs to offer more flights, especially for direct flights to like the Midwest," she...
Nueces County, Robstown ISD both agree to tax break for proposed Tesla plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners approved Monday an incentive plan for Tesla to bring a lithium plant to the Coastal Bend. The approved reinvestment zone, allowable under Chapter 313 of the tax code, will allow Robstown ISD to enter a limitation agreement with the electric car maker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
Sno-Ball has been keeping Corpus Christi 'cool' for 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sno-Ball is celebrating their 50th anniversary this month. Their award-winning Sno-Ball recipe has been passed down for generations and continues to be a huge success. The family owned business has been keeping Corpus Christi "cool" for 5 decades. What was originally a humble mom and...
do512.com
Apple Picking near Austin
No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Tex Lifted Into Place Ahead of the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas will reopen its gates in just one week, and Big Tex is getting ready for his big debut. The 55-foot man will be lifted by crane into his place at 'Big Tex' circle on Friday at 10 a.m. Big Tex is sporting new duds this...
KXAN
How many hurricanes have hit Texas?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
This Texas Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
Texas has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this "haunted" hotel located right here in the state is sure to give you a fright. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 24 most haunted...
CACCB's 10th annual Pinwheels event kicks off in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend held their 10th annual pinwheels event today after a 2 year hold due to the COVID pandemic. The family fun event was held to raise awareness for children and give families an opportunity to learn more about the resources available.
Sandi's Diner opening Monday in old Hamlin Fountain & Gifts location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Great news for Corpus Christi! Sandi's Diner will open at their new location, the former Hamlin Pharmacy, on Monday, Sept. 26. After more than 60 years, Hamlin Fountain and Gifts, which originally opened as Hamlin Pharmacy with a full diner and gift shop, closed on May 7.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 3