Robstown, TX

Robstown, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Robstown, TX
KIII 3News

Sinton's historic 'Fiddler Fest' makes a comeback

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton's Fiddler Fest returned after stopping for a few years. Musicians from all over the Coastal Bend joined together, not just to fulfill their passion of fiddling, but also to participate in a chance to win the first place trophy and a large amount of cash.
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

Airport Now Going After Orlando and Las Vegas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kim Barrientos is glad the Corpus Christi International Airport is adding more options, but she said she likes like the idea of nonstop flights to places she wants to go. "It needs to offer more flights, especially for direct flights to like the Midwest," she...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KVUE

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
TEXAS STATE
do512.com

Apple Picking near Austin

No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big Tex Lifted Into Place Ahead of the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas will reopen its gates in just one week, and Big Tex is getting ready for his big debut. The 55-foot man will be lifted by crane into his place at 'Big Tex' circle on Friday at 10 a.m. Big Tex is sporting new duds this...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Texas Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America

Texas has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this "haunted" hotel located right here in the state is sure to give you a fright. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 24 most haunted...
