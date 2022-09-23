No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?

