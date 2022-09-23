ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

Rohnert Park Police Looking for Masked Man Who Approached Two Homes

Police in Rohnert Park are investigating after a masked man was seen on two residents’ doorbell cameras. Both incidents happened in the three a.m. hour last Monday, eight minutes apart. Each time, the man walked up to the front door of the home, stood there for a while, then walked away. He didn’t appear to be armed or trying to steal anything. He was wearing a full-faced white mask, dark clothing, and had a full beard.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
ksro.com

CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park

A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police investigating Oakland fatal shooting at Concordia Park

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man was found dead in Oakland’s Concordia Park early Saturday evening. Police received a 911 call and responded at 6:10 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man, on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and back. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transient
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash at Castro Valley Trader Joe’s Injures Eight

Multiple Redwood Road Accident Injuries Occur When Driver Crashes Into Building. Eight people suffered injuries recently after the driver of a vehicle lost control and caused a car crash into a Castro Valley Trader Joe’s. The accident occurred along Redwood Road near the intersection with Grove Way. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report, a male driver, 88, was in a Toyota Avalon, and his vehicle passed through the store entrance, ending up in the checkout lanes. Some of the people were injured by the vehicle, while others were struck by debris.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Driveways in East Santa Rosa

Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found on the driveways of dozens of homes in East Santa Rosa on Friday. The flyers focused on members of Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish. The branding of the pamphlets appear to have a connection with a Sonoma County native known for hate mongering. It’s unclear whether he was involved with these flyers as they can be downloaded and printed off his website. Similar flyers have appeared throughout the Bay Area in recent months, including in Windsor in June. Santa Rosa Police are investigating it as a hate crime but it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made. Still, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin tells the Press Democrat it’s unacceptable.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Father, son die after early morning stabbing in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead after a double stabbing early Sunday morning, the Hayward Police Department announced in a press release. The victims were a father and son who both suffered from stab wounds. The stabbing, which police are calling a homicide, happened around 4:25 a.m. near the 100 block of Lund […]
HAYWARD, CA
ksro.com

Petaluma Police Looking for Public Garage Vandals

Petaluma police are looking for suspects who caused over $1,000 in damages to traffic control devices inside the C Street Parking Garage. The incident happened on September 9th with security footage only catching the image of one of the suspects. He’s a young white male with blond hair who was wearing a black shirt and grey pants and carrying a black backpack at the time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Petaluma Police.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy