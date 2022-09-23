ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Dallas police shoot and kill armed man in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police say they shot and killed an armed man during a shootout in a Far East Dallas neighborhood. Police responded to a call Wednesday just before 6 a.m. about a man in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. They say the gunman refused officers' commands to drop his weapon and surrender before opening fire on officers.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas ISD student shot in drive-by; search underway for shooter

DALLAS - A Dallas ISD student was shot and taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting across from Spruce High School. The drive-by shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas ISD confirmed one of its students was shot in an off-campus...
DALLAS, TX
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Burglars tie up elderly woman during home invasion in Murphy

MURPHY - Police arrested two people who allegedly tied up an elderly woman and robbed her at her home in Murphy on Wednesday. Murphy police were called to a home on Starlite Drive just after 11 a.m. because the caller said a suspicious vehicle had been driving around the neighborhood and pulled up behind their neighbor's home.
MURPHY, TX
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
ARLINGTON, TX
Good Samaritan saves woman after fiery crash

DALLAS - An mystery man is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash. Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road. While she was calling for help, two other vehicles...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX

