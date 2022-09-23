Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man fatally shot after exchanging fire with Dallas police
One man is dead after exchanging fire with Dallas police officers early Wednesday morning, police say. No officers were injured in the incident.
12-year-old Parker Co. girl who shot father in murder plot dies after shooting self, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas - The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families died from injuries sustained from shooting herself last week. On September 20, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies were called to a shooting with a 12-year-old girl lying...
Dallas police shoot and kill armed man in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police say they shot and killed an armed man during a shootout in a Far East Dallas neighborhood. Police responded to a call Wednesday just before 6 a.m. about a man in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. They say the gunman refused officers' commands to drop his weapon and surrender before opening fire on officers.
Dallas ISD student shot in drive-by; search underway for shooter
DALLAS - A Dallas ISD student was shot and taken to the hospital following a drive-by shooting across from Spruce High School. The drive-by shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas ISD confirmed one of its students was shot in an off-campus...
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gives update on early morning shooting
Dallas police shot and killed an armed man on Shiloh Road early Wednesday morning. Police say the man was pointing guns at cars and fired at officers.
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
North Texas man accused of using chemical spray on officers pleads to Capitol riot charges
DALLAS - Another North Texan pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot attack. Daniel Ray Caldwell from The Colony admitted to assaulting law enforcement officers with dangerous weapons during the riot. According to court documents, Caldwell used chemical spray on more than a...
Widow wants answers after Arlington police recruit dies during training
ARLINGTON, Texas - A seemingly healthy Arlington police recruit died suddenly while training over the weekend. The 40-year-old's widow is left baffled at what may have caused his death. Marquis Kennedy’s widow believes he was healthy. He was just 40 years old. He had to pass a physical to get...
Burglars tie up elderly woman during home invasion in Murphy
MURPHY - Police arrested two people who allegedly tied up an elderly woman and robbed her at her home in Murphy on Wednesday. Murphy police were called to a home on Starlite Drive just after 11 a.m. because the caller said a suspicious vehicle had been driving around the neighborhood and pulled up behind their neighbor's home.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
'Texas 7' death row inmate who murdered police officer could get a new trial
TARRANT COUNTY - A man convicted of killing an Irving police officer could get a new trial because of the supposed bias of the judge who oversaw his trial. The opinion from Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson recommends a new trial for death row inmate Randy Halprin. Halprin, was...
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
Off-duty Dallas officer pulls woman from burning pickup
An off-duty Dallas police officer just happened to be driving on I-30 late Tuesday as a woman's pickup truck burst into flames. The woman is alive thanks to the officer's quick actions.
Arlington police recruit dies during training exercise
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is mourning the death of a recruit officer who unexpectedly collapsed during training on Friday. Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy was participating in defensive tactics training with other recruits on Friday, when he told the training staff he was not feeling well. He left...
Good Samaritan saves woman after fiery crash
DALLAS - An mystery man is being called a hero after pulling a woman to safety during a fiery crash. Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the woman’s truck stalled late Tuesday night along Interstate 30 near Jim Miller Road. While she was calling for help, two other vehicles...
'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
Funeral held for Fort Worth firefighter who was killed by work-related brain cancer
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth firefighter who died in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday. David Greene served the Fort Worth Fire Department for nearly 30 years as a fire engineer. He died last week at the age of 56. The fire department said Greene...
