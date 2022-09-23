ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

Carroll Scott Register

Carroll Scott Register, 61, of Hahira, Georgia passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence September 18, 2022. Scott grew up in Valdosta and graduated from Lowndes High School. He was a proud Viking and supporter of the Valwood Valiant’s. He loved all sports, but especially loved following the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs. He was also a devoted youth baseball coach for many years here in Lowndes County.
HAHIRA, GA
WALB 10

Football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against the Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept....
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 6

SYLVESTER, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 9/23. (Game of the Week) – Worth County 56, Berrien County 46. Northside (Columbus) 35, Westover 0. Crisp Academy 44, Covenant 14. Tift County 27, Gadsden County 24. Stay tuned...
SYLVESTER, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian

MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Valdosta, GA
valdostatoday.com

Gregg Harvell

Gregg S. Harvell, 55, of Nashville, GA, passed away at the Langdale Hospice House on Friday, September 23, 2022, after a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Emporia, Virginia in 1967, Gregg was a dedicated husband, father, brother, son, and friend. A 1985 graduate of Glynn Academy, he received a BS degree from Armstrong State University in 1990. Gregg and his brother Kevin were introduced to the game of golf as young boys by their father Randy. Thus began a life-long love of the game, which led to his certification as a golf instructor and a PGA golf professional. He served as the head Golf Professional at several nationally recognized courses, including the Sea Island Golf Club and the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Greenville, Alabama. Additionally, he worked as an instructor at The Cloister at Sea Island; throughout his career, he enjoyed teaching all levels of the golf game. Most recently, Gregg worked as a prearrangement counselor at Carson McLane Funeral Home. A quiet, thoughtful individual, Gregg will be missed by those friends and family members who appreciated his straightforward and to-the-point thinking. He enjoyed the outdoors, befitting a man who spent many satisfying hours on the golf course, and appreciated an afternoon spent fishing in a quiet spot. He also enjoyed watching football and spending quality time with family and friends. In his youth, Gregg was baptized at Monumental Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia and was currently a member of the Porch Community Church.
NASHVILLE, GA
wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener

ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium. The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks. Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime. From...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU welcomes legendary jazz flutist

VALDOSTA – VSU hosts Latin Grammy Award-Winning jazz flutist for a live discussion and performance free of charge to the public. Latin Grammy Award winner Néstor Torres discusses his life, his culture, and his music at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Valdosta State University’s Odum Library Auditorium.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Otis Donald Griffet

Otis Donald Griffet, 84, of Hahira Georgia and formerly of Champaign, Illinois, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Champaign, Illinois to the late Otis Isaac and Peggy Griffet and lived most of his life in the St. Joseph-Ogden area before recently moving to Hahira to be near family. He was retired from Kraft Foods as a machine operator. He was of the Christian faith. “Don” as he was know to all had a passion for woodworking. He loved playing his guitar and singing country music. Don also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was an avid follower and fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and fighting Illini of Illinois. He also enjoyed antique automobiles. Above all, he loved his family and was an outstanding “Pappy” to his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a beloved “Uncle” to many great nephews and nieces. His grandpups brought him much joy.
HAHIRA, GA
Person
Robin
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta responds to One Mile Creek incident

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is responding to an environmental incident at One Mile Creek that caused a number of fish to die. At approximately 8:15 pm on Friday, September 23rd 2022, the City of Valdosta received a notification of a possible environmental incident that resulted in causing a number of fish to die in One Mile Creek. The area is located down stream of N Oak St. The City of Valdosta is currently investigating possible causes and Georgia Department of Natural Resources response personnel are on site making assessments. Based on preliminary findings, a fuel spill may be a contributing cause. The is no evidence of a sewerage spill at this time. We ask that the public avoid any contact with One Mile Creek until further notice. The City of Valdosta will provide updates when a thorough investigation has been completed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager Sfowler@valdostacity.com.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Violent incidents at Valdosta school bus stops under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two violent incidents that happened at two different school bus stops in Valdosta are under investigation. The first was a 12-year-old who was stabbed during a fight that happened at a Valdosta bus stop Monday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Shortly after 7:15 a.m.,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta suicide prevention 5k run spreads awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The statistics have gotten grimmer when it comes to families being impacted by suicide. Saturday United 2 prevent, a Valdosta organization, hosted its first suicide prevention 5K run to help spread awareness and raise money for suicide prevention resources. “This is a pain that no one...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Missing Cairo teen found deceased

CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
CAIRO, GA
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
thecentersquare.com

Valdosta, GA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
VALDOSTA, GA

