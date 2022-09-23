ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health and State Medical Examiners Office have determined the two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week perished due to medical reasons.

The two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside the home of former Mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as one of the decedents on Wednesday. The Health Department says she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second person was identified Friday as Daniel Grabowski. The cause of his death was type 2 diabetes, according to health officials.

Investigators previously said that no foul play was suspected .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 20

George Arees
3d ago

The puzzling part of this is where was her son not to realize she may have died. One would think he would be in communication with her on a regular basis.

Reply
8
April LaBelle
3d ago

I find the whole story to be extremely strange! No one checked on or called this elderly couple that hadn't been seen or heard from in some time...why? Especially if they both have medical problems...Talk about things that make you go hmmm!!

Reply(1)
8
Cindy Neil
3d ago

Does anyone else find it strange that two people died at the same time, of two different conditions?

Reply(1)
14
 

