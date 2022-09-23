Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health and State Medical Examiners Office have determined the two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week perished due to medical reasons.

The two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside the home of former Mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as one of the decedents on Wednesday. The Health Department says she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The second person was identified Friday as Daniel Grabowski. The cause of his death was type 2 diabetes, according to health officials.

Investigators previously said that no foul play was suspected .

