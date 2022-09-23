Read full article on original website
Harnett County Welcomes New Human Resources Director
Harnett County Manager Brent Trout announced Janice Lane as the new Human Resources Director for Harnett County Government. Lane brings over two decades of experience in Human Resources management, having served in various industries in the private sector. She has served in all areas of Human Resources management including policy development, performance management, conflict resolution, training and development, recruiting, and benefits administration. She has championed employee engagement amidst organizational changes, as well as developed and implemented successful recruitment and retention programs.
Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
New East Clayton Elementary Principal Values Community Engagement
A 22-year veteran with Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS), Lauren Sabo has been recognized for just about everything in the world of education. Now she is being recognized as the newest principal of East Clayton Elementary. In 2000, Sabo moved from a small mining town outside of Pittsburgh for her...
Julio Armando Mendoza
Benson, NC: Mr. Julio Armando Mendoza-Jimenez, age 27, of E. Benton Street, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Funeral Service will be held-3:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Leonard Guerrero. Mr. Mendoza...
Seth David Allen, Jr.
Mr. Seth David Allen, Jr., age 61, passed from “glory to Glory” as he died of a heart attack on his front porch, looking out over his pond, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A Visitation will be held 6:00PM-8:30PM on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Faith Community Church...
Neta Lee Barbour Womble
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Neta Lee Barbour Womble, age 84, of Reedy Creek Road died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held 11:00AM- Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Wesley Taylor.
Sampson Sheriff Saga Continues
SAMPSON COUNTY – Wednesday morning saw a new battle waged in the current war regarding the fiscal support of the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff. During a “recessed” meeting (workshop) held by the Sampson County manager, assistant manager, director of human resources, director of finance and the board of commissioners, the Sampson County Office of the Sheriff was taken to task.
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
Johnston County Rail Crossings Require Temporary Closures
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be improving several of its railroad crossings in Pine Level and Princeton, and the work will temporarily block vehicular traffic. The first phase of the work is scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 on Capps Street in Pine Level. The...
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
US 301 Near Kenly Requires Temporary Closure
KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
