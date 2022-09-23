KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.

