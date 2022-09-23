ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania woman charged with killing Old Bridge woman in her home

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

OLD BRIDGE – A Pennsylvania woman was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a township woman last Saturday , announced the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, said Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. in a news release.

Police received a 911 call around 11:05 a.m. Sept. 17 reporting that a woman was found unresponsive in her home on Hanna Lane by a relative, according to the prosecutor’s office. Arriving officers located Brown-Hepworth who was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigation by Old Bridge Detective Addie Spinola and Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mark Morris revealed Jackson and Brown-Hepworth knew each other, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Spinola at 732-721-5600 ext. 3181 or Detective Morris at 732-745-3927.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Pennsylvania woman charged with killing Old Bridge woman in her home

Driver263
3d ago

And? what is the story? Why what led them to believe this individual was involved?

Reply
