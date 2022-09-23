Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben
OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
fox42kptm.com
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo holding adult-only Halloween-themed Late Nights
Animal lovers will be able to get spooky during Late Nights at the Omaha Zoo this Halloween season.
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene
With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
Sand Hills Express
Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award
This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Take time to Smile: Man wins lottery twice in Council Bluffs
A local man bought two winning scratch-offs from the super convenience store in Council Bluffs within a few months of each other.
WOWT
Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
KSNB Local4
Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
kfornow.com
Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
kmaland.com
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
