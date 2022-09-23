ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Ewing, NE
247Sports

Husker WR commit puts on a show with Joseph on the scene

With Mickey Joseph there to see it, back in his familiar recruiting space of Louisiana, Nebraska's four-star wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller put on some kind of show on Friday night. How's 243 yards on seven catches for three touchdowns sound? How about a 98-yard kickoff return for TD on...
LINCOLN, NE
Sand Hills Express

Scott Family to be Honored with the Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award

This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha parents frustrated over learning about high school fight from social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustrated parents reach out to 6 News On Your Side over a fight at school. They get letters from the principal all the time when something happens. The disturbing video of a fight inside Central High School has been circulating on social media for a week now. Parents want to know why the school never told them about it.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
FORT DODGE, IA
KSNB Local4

Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Nebraska’s First Casino To Open Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (September 23, 2022) (KOLN) – The first casino in Lincoln, and the state, will open Saturday. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC a license to begin operating. The casino is located at the Lincoln Race Course in southwest Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
kmaland.com

Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA

