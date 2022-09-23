This Sunday the family of Ralph and Lorraine Scott will officially receive the “Fischer Family Hall of Fame Award” from the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Foundation. After the announcement was made earlier this year that the Scott family would be honored with this special award, members of the family visited with KCNI/KBBN sports back in May about this prestigious honor. We re-post that story this week as we congratulate the Scott family who will officially be recognized this weekend during a ceremony at Lincoln East high school.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO