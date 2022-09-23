ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Oxford Eagle

SEC Nation heads to Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 8 Kentucky

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, arrives in Oxford for Week 5 to preview a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 8 Kentucky. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the eighth time on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9-11 a.m....
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss, Vanderbilt kick time set for 3 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to 1894....
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss, Realtree partner on football helmet, exclusive gear

In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include exciting new gear that features...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Second quarter explosion carries Ole Miss past Tulsa

Ole Miss faced their most difficult test of the season to date on Saturday as they were challenged by a scrappy Tulsa squad who entered the contest with the top passing attack in the country. The Rebels (4-0) struggled to contain the Golden Hurricane’s passing attack in the opening quarter—falling...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Florida man charged in Lafayette County for Firearm Possession

On Sunday, Sept. 25, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the east bound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle, and safely pulled the vehicle over. Upon further...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Holly Springs woman wins grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

JACKSON, MISS, – September 12, 2022, Beverly Davis of Holly Springs, MS has been awarded a $2,000.00 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. This grant is a portion of the more than 1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford high school teacher obtains U.S. citizenship after two decades

After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th. Since moving to the U.S. in2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the Chair...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Chulahoma Blues Festival set for Oct. 8 in Holly Springs

JACKSON, MISS – Beverly Davis of Holly Springs has been awarded a $2,000 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission for the Chulahoma Blues Festival. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Mildred (Millie) Jeanne Smith Meaders

Mrs. Mildred (Millie) Jeanne Smith Meaders, 93, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. The memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. in Eastover Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Chris McAlilly officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Coldwater man arrested for Assault in Oxford

On Sept. 18, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Carolyn Sue Mills “Granny Banny”

Carolyn Sue Mills “Granny Banny”, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon peacefully at her residence in Crowder, MS. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the service time beginning 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.
CROWDER, MS

