JACKSON, MISS – Beverly Davis of Holly Springs has been awarded a $2,000 project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission for the Chulahoma Blues Festival. This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

HOLLY SPRINGS, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO