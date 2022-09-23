Read full article on original website
Related
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
secretmiami.com
Here’s What Miami Can Expect From Hurricane Ian
As Floridians keep an eye out for the storm inching closer to the state, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Ian to hurricane status early Monday morning. “Regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week,” the NHC warned in a 5 a.m. advisory. “Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches have been issued for a portion of the west coast of Florida and additional watches may be required later today.”
wlrn.org
Marjory Stoneman Douglas wanted her house to be a museum. Why is it taking so long?
Before her death in 1998 at the age of 108, the author and famed environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas told friends she hoped her simple cottage in Coconut Grove would one day become an inspiration to others. Douglas had spent seven decades in the house tucked into the back of a...
communitynewspapers.com
Alina Garcia gets our endorsement for Florida House District 115
Longtime Miami resident and highly experienced public servant Alina Garcia is extremely well-qualified and ready to serve as State Representative for District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives. We have witnessed how this small-business owner with 30 years of community involvement and leadership strives for excellence in everything she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Hurricane Ian Track, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 26, 2022, due to the presence of Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean. Hurricane Ian Projected Path. Hurricane Ian is located about 100 miles west of Grand Cayman,...
wlrn.org
Tolls suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, portions of panhandle
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
wlrn.org
Fort Lauderdale approves deal turning former incinerator site into movie studio
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build.
As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?
The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
RELATED PEOPLE
WPTV
Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Schools. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through...
Miami prepares for heavy rain, flooding as Ian looms
Hurricane Ian formed overnight Monday and is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle as early as midweek after hitting Cuba. What's happening: Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Saturday for all of Florida ahead of Ian, which could become a Category 4 storm. President Biden also declared one for more than 20 counties, including Miami-Dade.
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
The push for COVID boosters is on in South Florida — but uptake is slow
The fall season is approaching, COVID cases are projected to tick up again, and the uptake for the new booster is strikingly slow. South Florida hospital leaders are concerned. So far, only about 37,000 of Florida’s 20 million eligible residents have received the new bivalent booster shot designed to target the omicron subvariants that have dominated caseloads in Florida in 2022, according to ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Invasive Iguana Species Might be Up for Hunting Soon in Miami Beach, Florida
FLORIDA - Due to the huge number of invasive iguana species in Miami Beach, a cash reward may be offered for their removal via hunting. The iguanas, which are invasive to the well-known beach and have been multiplying quickly and causing damage, have prompted officials to propose paying hunters to kill the animals.
islandernews.com
Ian intensifies as forecast track gets “minor eastward” change; Village to offer sandbags starting Monday afternoon
With the 11 a.m. Monday advisory, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said the forecast cone and “track guidance” have come into better agreement during and only a minor eastward adjustment was made from the previous forecast. The NHC expects heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida...
Click10.com
Dead rodent, roaches and flies found in South Florida pizzeria
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. No establishments in the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. ***ZAZZY’S PIZZA...
Click10.com
Ian continues to intensify, conditions to deteriorate in western Cuba tonight
MIAMI – Ian strengthened to a hurricane Monday morning and is continuing to intensify. The hurricane is expected to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba with Ian expected to reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
A 'transformational' raise: thousands of public school workers see wages increase to $15 an hour
More than 15,000 workers at public schools across South Florida are in line for a raise: school districts face an Oct. 1 deadline to establish a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, after state lawmakers mandated the pay hike. Members of AFSCME Local 1184, which represents non-instructional staff in Miami-Dade...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast track
Most of Florida, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still several days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Here’s the latest forecast track including the so-called ...
Click10.com
South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Ian approaches
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are continuing to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian continues churning and strengthening to our south. With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state...
Comments / 1