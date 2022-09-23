ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriere, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Gospel concert helps raise money and awareness for autism center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ground Zero Blues Club was ground zero for Gospel. There’s nothing like using praise and worship to raise the spirit and raise money for the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. “We have family members and loved ones that battled...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Health
City
Carriere, MS
WLOX

Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Carnival Rides, local cuisine and rodeo fun -- all that's happening in the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Shoes#High School#Pearl River Central High#Ac
WLOX

North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WLOX

Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian

It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere

Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
CARRIERE, MS
WLOX

Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
texarkanafyi.com

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22

TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy