Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of her students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant. Bethany Seal...
WLOX
Gospel concert helps raise money and awareness for autism center
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the Ground Zero Blues Club was ground zero for Gospel. There’s nothing like using praise and worship to raise the spirit and raise money for the Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities. “We have family members and loved ones that battled...
WLOX
Vancleave church members go through children’s mental health training classes
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pine Lake Baptist Church members are learning what youths go through during crisis situations. “This has been a concern I’ve dealt with as a pastor for a number of years, and I am learning some new things, some helpful things here,” said pastor Rendall Cofield.
WLOX
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual gala to fight against childhood cancer
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. The event took place at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi. Angel Myers started the foundation after her seven-year-old daughter Sofia Myers passed away from cancer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOX
Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Carnival Rides, local cuisine and rodeo fun -- all that's happening in the...
WLOX
New Talavan’s “Cow Festival” geared towards protecting cows, showcasing creativity
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Talavan farm community held its 16th annual Cow Festival throughout the weekend in order to showcase art from young artists and introduce festival goers to a Hinduistic lifestyle while raising awareness for cow protection. “So we have about 48, a new calf was born,...
Mississippi university forms research center on human trafficking in state
Mississippi’s new Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training at the University of Southern Mississippi is the first center of its kind in the state. Earlier this summer, the Board of Trustees of Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) approved a proposal from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Social Work to form the new center.
WLOX
Gulfport’s Salvation Army receives grant for First Step Housing program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army and CenterPoint Energy are teaming up to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments. The Salvation Army received a big check Monday that will make a big impact. “We want to continue to make a positive impact. We identify this as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOX
North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
WLOX
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
It's going to heat up quickly today, and we'll be back in the low 90s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but many of us will stay dry. A cold front will bring cooler and drier air by the middle of the week. We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement
After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
WLOX
Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere
Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
WLOX
Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
Woman gets life for murder of Lamar County man
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was found guilty of murdering a Lamar County man in 2018 was sentenced on Friday, September 23. The family of Thomas Burns, 54, reported him missing when they couldn’t contact him or find him at his home on Purvis-Oloh Road. The next day, Lamar County deputies found […]
texarkanafyi.com
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22
TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
Comments / 0