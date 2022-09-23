ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City of El Paso’s Elevate Downtown and Uptown initiative seeking community input

By Kerry Mannix
 3 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The City will hold the first community meeting to discuss its Elevate Downtown and Uptown Initiative Tuesday.

The City is asking members of the community to help define a vision for Downtown and Uptown El Paso and suggest potential public improvements and strategies for the areas of Downtown El Paso, Segundo Barrio, Sunset Heights, Central, and Kern Place.

Discussion topics will include prioritizing investments for new affordable housing, renovation strategies, public open spaces, and walkable neighborhoods connected by public transportation.

The meeting will be held Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Civic Engagement, 17th floor (Room A), Blue Flame Building, 304 Texas Avenue or online at www.elev8ep.com/downtown .

Those who cannot attend the meeting but still wish to participate can take the boundary survey or housing survey on the Elevate El Paso website.

