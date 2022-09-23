ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Today’s Rental was chosen because it really does look sun drenched and in unit washer/dryer, obviously

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage, closet and roofdeck

This rental is located at 3200 16th Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,249 / 1br – 940ft2 – Fitness Center, Disposal, Rooftop Terrace (3200 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC) Welcome to Majestic, a stunning apartment community that offers studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans fit to accommodate...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Craigslist#Furnishings#Washer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Big Bear Cafe#Shaw Metro
northernvirginiamag.com

Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It

From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
CENTREVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Axios DC

Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2

The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

3908 Sonora Pl Unit E

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo In Much Sought After Sequoyah Community - Unique And Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, 1,232 Square Foot Condo * Beautifully Renovated Throughout * Gleaming Hardwood Floors * Open Concept Floorplan * Huge Living Room * Separate Dining Area With Chandelier * Impeccable Galley Kitchen With Light Grey Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Electric Cooking * Spacious Master Suite With Large Walk-In Closet And Updated Master Bathroom * Full Size Washer And Dryer * Huge Rooftop Deck – Perfect For Entertaining * Oversized Carport Parking Space * Water, Sewer, And Trash Utilities Included * Extra Storage * Community Amenities To Include Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Common Grounds, And So Much More * Fantastic Location Backing To Hybla Valley * Convenient To Rt 1, Telegraph, Fort Hunt, Maryland, Shops And Restaurants *
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ggwash.org

In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen

Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Museum for Black Girls Pop-Up Opens in Northeast DC

A new pop-up to celebrate Black female voices opens Saturday at Union Market in Washington, D.C. The Museum for Black Girls is an interactive art installation dedicated to sharing the Black female experience. The space will highlight 10 featured artists and women of color creating interactive performances, installations and events, according to a press release.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy