Teen Backed for Refusing to Let Step-Sister Into His Room: 'Uncomfortable'
"Your step-sister is not respecting your boundaries, no matter what her reasons are," said one supportive commenter on the viral Reddit post.
‘For White Folks Only’: Twitter Puts Georgia Restaurant on Blast After Black Woman’s Racist Encounter
Racism wasn’t the encounter a Black woman planned to have when she went to play pool at a bar on Saturday. Part of the encounter showed the Black woman standing her ground after being told the restaurant was “for white folks only.”. She responded to the patron, telling...
“Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way
It is the year of our Lord, 2022, and folks are still out here pretending they don’t know the racist history of Black people being referred to as monkeys. And some of these folks have the nerve to call themselves educators. Shanda Wiggins, the mother of a student at the Oakbrook Middle School in Dorchester […] The post “Educator” Calls Black Teacher “The Monkey Next Door”, Says She Didn’t Mean It In A Racist Way appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
North Carolina Pastor Faces Backlash After Video Condemning Men With Long Hair Goes Viral
Pastor Jewel Lee, who heads the Light Church of Clayton in North Carolina, has gone viral on TikTok for condemning men with long hair. In the video, Lee begins challenging those who believe Jesus had long hair by asking, “Who saw Jesus with long hair? Who took a picture with Jesus and can say Jesus has long hair?”
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her gigs after abuse claim
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.
Woman Refusing to Give Sister's Boyfriend Password to Valuables Safe Backed
The boyfriend claimed he has once asked before, but the sister refused to show him the safe. This time, he asked while the sister was away.
The Strawberry Letter: My Grown Stepson Has To Go
The Strawberry Letter: My Grown Stepson Has To Go
Husband’s question over if it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has dementia leaves internet divided
THE internet is divided after a man asked for advice on whether it’s wrong to date an old flame while his wife has advanced dementia. The anonymous husband posed the question about finding love again after serving as his wife's sole caregiver for years. The husband told The Washington...
NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims
Kahlil Robert Irving, filed a complaint after he says he was racially profiled by staff members at The High Line Hotel. The post NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims appeared first on NewsOne.
