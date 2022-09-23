Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski attends Buccaneers home opener; agent isn’t aware of any change in his plans
The Buccaneers could use a few good pass catchers. There’s one who’s available for any team to sign. Tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, according to JoeBucsFan.com, attended the regular-season home opener against the Packers. Per the report, there have been discussions about a potential return. The issue, however, is “sensitive” because tight end Kyle Rudolph had been a healthy scratch in the first two games of the year.
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 3 loss to Packers
Tom Brady nearly led an epic comeback in Week 3, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in a 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The 45-year-old quarterback completed 31 of 42 passes for 271 yards and one touchdown in the defeat, which moved Tampa Bay to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett calls out Chukwuma Okorafor for jumping on Anthony Walker’s back
Browns linebacker Anthony Walker tore a quadriceps last Thursday against the Steelers. He will undergo surgery, ending his season. The injury happened when Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor shoved Walker to the ground face-first with his left hand, appearing to spin Walker by the facemask. Okorafor then jumped on the back of the motionless Walker.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NBC Sports
How the Eagles scored on a play that wasn't in the game plan
They didn’t draw the play up in the dirt, but it wasn't far off. Just before halftime at FedEx Sunday, the Eagles led Washington 17-0 and after Jalen Hurts’ 44-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith, they found themselves with a 1st-and-goal on the 1-yard-line just before halftime. Nick Sirianni...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Jimmy G struggles in ugly loss to Broncos
DENVER — The new/old look 49ers took the field Sunday night for the first time this season. Jimmy Garoppolo officially reclaimed his old starting job after second-year quarterback Trey Lance was lost for the season with a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle. Garoppolo struggled mightily in...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries
The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury
Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
NBC Sports
How 49ers will adjust with Williams expected to miss month
The 49ers expect to be without the services of All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for at least one month. Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain in the second half of the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday, he was still experiencing significant swelling, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.
NBC Sports
Ex-Giants Pro Bowler angrily gives Eagles serious props
It's never easy to accept that a player or team you've always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?. But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.
NBC Sports
Buccaneers seek alternative plans vs. Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on some contingency plans ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs amid Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall in Florida by midday Thursday and the Buccaneers reportedly will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins' facility.
NBC Sports
Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries
The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans. Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game. So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the...
Giants' Sterling Shepard suffers non-contact left knee injury on final play of loss to Cowboys
Shepard went down on the Giants’ final offensive play of Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, clutching his left knee after taking a step and having to be carted off the field.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray: I told guys you have to be awake when you play with me
The Cardinals loss to the Rams on Sunday followed a similar script to Arizona’s first two games. The offense started slow early then got the team back in it. But in this game, Los Angeles kept the Cardinals out of the end zone and didn’t allow quarterback Kyler Murray to completely take over the contest.
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
